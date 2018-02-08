What direction should your house face according to Vastu?

The direction which your house faces influences the energies, both positive and negative, which enter your home, according to the ancient Indian architectural system, Vastu Shastra. If you are planning to build a new house or buy an old bungalow, being aware of the likely effects can prepare you for what to expect, since each direction has advantages and disadvantages.
In general, some directions are considered auspicious, while others are not. Today, we present you with the best and the worst directions for your house to face, as per the principles of Vastu Shastra.
Vastu prescribes the East, North and Northeast as the most favourable directions that your house should face. However, there’s more to it than just blindly setting the house to face one of these directions. Several factors such as the placement of underground tanks and the location of extensions or cuts can also influence the prosperity and health of the residents of the house.
While a house facing the west is considered to bring success and fortune to the youngsters living in the house, it also has a disadvantage. Having the house facing in this direction will cause the main female member of the family to spend a lot of time away from the house and her family.
Designing a house to face the northwest can invite wealth, health and prosperity into the home. However, in this case, the main male person in the family will spend a lot of time away from home.
According to Vastu, the Northeast is the direction associated with God. Consequently, the southwest is considered the direction of evil. Therefore, a house facing the southwest is thought to be inauspicious and could bring misfortune. In Vastu, the southwest direction represents wealth, and so it’s not unusual that the residents of the house live in it comfortably and prosper for three to four years before experiencing some form of misfortune.
The good thing is that Vastu also has remedies that can help to counteract the ill-effects of having the house facing the southwest. These include placing a tile with the image of Hanuman on the wall near the entrance door. Certain gemstones and metals such as yellow sapphire, earth crystals and led can also help to reduce the negative energy caused by the house facing the southwest.
A house facing the southeast can cause its residents to experience anger and illness. Additionally, it increases the chances of litigation against the family members. Vastu remedies for alleviating these negative effects includes installing an image of the Gayathri Mantra or Goddess Gayathri on either side of the entrance door. Yellow sapphire, coral and copper are other tools that can be used as a remedy.
Like we mentioned earlier, there’s a lot more than just direction that can influence the energies inside a home. It’s always best to consult a Vastu practitioner to get advice and inputs of the effects of directions and other factors as well as the remedies to protect against them.