What direction should your house face according to Vastu?

The direction which your house faces influences the energies, both positive and negative, which enter your home, according to the ancient Indian architectural system, Vastu Shastra. If you are planning to build a new house or buy an old bungalow, being aware of the likely effects can prepare you for what to expect, since each direction has advantages and disadvantages.

In general, some directions are considered auspicious, while others are not. Today, we present you with the best and the worst directions for your house to face, as per the principles of Vastu Shastra.