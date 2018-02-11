Your browser is out-of-date.

A trendy and beautiful Bangalore residence for a large family

If you have always wanted a modern home for yourself and your loved ones, this project in Bangalore will inspire you for sure. With multiple living areas, bedrooms and kitchens, this residence was designed to keep a large Indian family comfy and happy. As we begin the tour, you will see that every room has its own identity and uses trendy furniture and sleek lines to express its modern spirit. While some rooms are rendered in soft sober hues, others are vibrant and lively. The kitchens are chic and very practical while the living areas are inviting. The bedrooms are also stylish and soothing. To know more about this project by the interior designers and decorators at Pancham Interiors, read on.

Funky and colourful living

The young members of the family are given much importance and hence their special living area is vibrant and fun. Purple and orange hues along with funky wall art and stylish furniture make this space very delightful.

Minimalist living

White dominates this minimalistic living room for a serene and classy look. The furniture is modern and the TV unit is super sleek.

Warm kitchen

Wood in two contrasting shades lends much warmth and elegance to this spacious kitchen. Sleek cabinets, ample light and a stylish breakfast nook complete the look here.

Lively kitchen

Leaf green blinds make this modern kitchen a lively place, while the wooden storage adds warmth. The overall look is very neat.

Comfortable and sensible

This spacious kitchen impresses with modern cabinets, ample counter space, and a cosy dinner table lit in a mellow fashion. 

Simple yet chic

This minimalist bedroom impresses with neat lines, simple furniture and lots of space to move around.


Cosy in wood

Generous use of wood makes this bedroom cosy and sophisticated. Gentle lights, a very trendy red sofa and arty wall decor add to the appeal.

Down to earth

The low-lying bed with its vibrant bedspread makes this bedroom very inviting and friendly. Lots of natural light and a practical wooden study station make this space very attractive.

Colour explosion

The kid’s bedroom is an explosion of purple and orange hues, with big polka dots jazzing up the wall with the shelves. A stylish false ceiling and very modern furniture with inbuilt storage make this spacious room functional yet cosy.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


