A trendy and beautiful Bangalore residence for a large family

If you have always wanted a modern home for yourself and your loved ones, this project in Bangalore will inspire you for sure. With multiple living areas, bedrooms and kitchens, this residence was designed to keep a large Indian family comfy and happy. As we begin the tour, you will see that every room has its own identity and uses trendy furniture and sleek lines to express its modern spirit. While some rooms are rendered in soft sober hues, others are vibrant and lively. The kitchens are chic and very practical while the living areas are inviting. The bedrooms are also stylish and soothing. To know more about this project by the interior designers and decorators at Pancham Interiors, read on.