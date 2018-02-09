Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern home with traditional designs in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern nursery/kids room
Loading admin actions …

Designed for Mr.Kiran by NVT Quality Build SolutionInterior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, the home is a homage to modern design, neat spaces and elegant décor. There are bright colours in combination with warm colours that create a wonderful combination that is pleasing to the eyes. Let’s take a tour of this wonderful home that evokes a feeling of warmth and relaxation as soon as we walk into the home.

Kitchen extravaganza

Simplified kitchen 01 homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

Simplified kitchen 01

homify
homify
homify

The classic kitchen is designed keeping in mind that the homeowners wanted minimal fuss but maximum functionality. The flooring is white marble. The kitchen counter top is made from stunning brown granite that is very sturdy. The back splash is colourful. The wall-mounted shelves with glass doors offer an easy storage space so one can easily see where everything is kept.

Modern appliances

Simplified kitchen 02 homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

Simplified kitchen 02

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen has sufficient space for modern appliances, sot he homeowners don’t have to scramble to find space. The refrigerator has its own corner. The modern stove has a chimney fitted above it for convenience. The drawers are easily accessible with stainless steel door pullers.

Spectacular bedroom

Bed with side unit and Headboard homify Country style bedroom
homify

Bed with side unit and Headboard

homify
homify
homify

The bedroom is spectacular and extravagant. And this is only because of the colour scheme and use of elegant décor pieces. The wallpaper behind the bed is simple but beautiful. Wood is used throughout the room to maintain a consistency in design. The teal blue curtains are like a breathe of fresh air.

Beautiful wooden wardrobe

Wardrobe in sliding style homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

Wardrobe in sliding style

homify
homify
homify

The wardrobe is anything but simple. The design is simple, using wooden panels to decorate the door. The sliding doors make the entire wardrobe easily accessible. The contrasting wooden panels create a good combination.

Space below the stairs

Under stairs storage homify Stairs
homify

Under stairs storage

homify
homify
homify

Often, the space below the stairs is left as it is.The designers have come up with a smart solution to use this space effectively. They created a series of shelves to make it easy to store books, making it a mini-library.

Cosy and stylish living

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The modern living room has been painted a soft yellow, which is a very calming and peaceful colour. This colour brings out the dark wood furniture in the remaining room. The couches are also pale yellow, with colourful throw pillows. The overall look of the room is very relaxed.


Sleek TV unit

Home theater unit and wall paneling homify Modern media room
homify

Home theater unit and wall paneling

homify
homify
homify

Rendered in white and dark wood, the modern TV unit looks simple and sleek. The lighting is mellow and chic.

Traditional temple

Puja unit homify Modern living room
homify

Puja unit

homify
homify
homify

Keeping in mind the traditional Indian home’s values, the designers have made this beautiful temple. They had this cupboard custom made with intricate carved design in the wood. The inside provides a home to the family’s gods and idols.

Fun working space

Kids Study Render homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

Kids Study Render

homify
homify
homify

The working space is bright and fun. The yellow chairs catch our eye instantly. With two desks and two storage e areas, the kids will love studying and doing their homework here.

Join us on the next tour that will excite you on your journey to your dream home.6 pictures of kitchens designed by interior designers in Bangalore.

12 ideas to improve your home in less than 2000 rupees
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks