A modern home with traditional designs in Bangalore

Designed for Mr.Kiran by NVT Quality Build Solution, Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, the home is a homage to modern design, neat spaces and elegant décor. There are bright colours in combination with warm colours that create a wonderful combination that is pleasing to the eyes. Let’s take a tour of this wonderful home that evokes a feeling of warmth and relaxation as soon as we walk into the home.
The classic kitchen is designed keeping in mind that the homeowners wanted minimal fuss but maximum functionality. The flooring is white marble. The kitchen counter top is made from stunning brown granite that is very sturdy. The back splash is colourful. The wall-mounted shelves with glass doors offer an easy storage space so one can easily see where everything is kept.
The kitchen has sufficient space for modern appliances, sot he homeowners don’t have to scramble to find space. The refrigerator has its own corner. The modern stove has a chimney fitted above it for convenience. The drawers are easily accessible with stainless steel door pullers.
The bedroom is spectacular and extravagant. And this is only because of the colour scheme and use of elegant décor pieces. The wallpaper behind the bed is simple but beautiful. Wood is used throughout the room to maintain a consistency in design. The teal blue curtains are like a breathe of fresh air.
The wardrobe is anything but simple. The design is simple, using wooden panels to decorate the door. The sliding doors make the entire wardrobe easily accessible. The contrasting wooden panels create a good combination.
Often, the space below the stairs is left as it is.The designers have come up with a smart solution to use this space effectively. They created a series of shelves to make it easy to store books, making it a mini-library.
The modern living room has been painted a soft yellow, which is a very calming and peaceful colour. This colour brings out the dark wood furniture in the remaining room. The couches are also pale yellow, with colourful throw pillows. The overall look of the room is very relaxed.
Rendered in white and dark wood, the modern TV unit looks simple and sleek. The lighting is mellow and chic.
Keeping in mind the traditional Indian home’s values, the designers have made this beautiful temple. They had this cupboard custom made with intricate carved design in the wood. The inside provides a home to the family’s gods and idols.
The working space is bright and fun. The yellow chairs catch our eye instantly. With two desks and two storage e areas, the kids will love studying and doing their homework here.
