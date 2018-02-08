A beautiful and well-furnished home with stunning interiors

Paying close attention to clean lines and the free flow of energy through the house, the CGI/Visualisation experts of Rayvat Engineering have created a plan that works to keep the home bright and energetic. The home is designed to bring in the natural light from the outside. Using some bright colors for the master bedroom, they have attempted to create a luxurious and grand look. Some of the bedrooms have extensive woodwork making the room look rustic and traditional.
The extensive woodwork in this room makes it look modern yet rustic. The wardrobe seems extensive providing tons of space and the corner of the room has a wonderful nook for small special curios. The TV has been put on the wall and to balance the heavy woodwork, the colors are neutral and light. There is a simple dresser on one wall and this does not seem overbearing or garish at all.
Who would not want such a space? Wooden flooring to add a lovely charm and a rustic earthy tone on the wall makes this home look attractive and instantly relaxing. The lights on the walls provide some extra lighting for when those evenings get extended into nights. The wonderful white low table is a modern touch and well needed too. The small water feature can be home to tons of koi fish which add a lot of colors and bring good luck as well.
This classic bedroom is perfect and you cannot ignore the transparent wardrobe. This is not only a unique idea but makes the room look larger and neater. The TV is flanked by wooden doors and it seems symmetric and well-designed.
This room is everything luxurious and royal- the choice of colors, the wallpaper behind the bed, the headboard, the lamps and so on. The chandelier in the center of the room is lovely and keeps the room bright. The choice of drapes is bright and cheerful. The wood on the top of the drapes breaks the pattern. The duvet is also rich-looking and the color brings the whole look together.
Flanked by nightstands in the same color as the wood above the drapes, it has sufficient storage in the room. The lovely lampshades on the wallpapered wall add a classy touch to the room.
The home has been equipped with wonderful and new fixtures. This unique sink is proof of the kind of modern designs that have been used all through the home. The tap is unique and the tiles also suit the modernity of the design. The water seems to almost evaporate in the sink and this gives a clean and contemporary look to this space.