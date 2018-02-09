Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern home with classy decor in Bangalore

homify Country style study/office
49, designed by NVT Quality Build SolutionInterior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore have achieved near perfection with this home. From marble flooring to gilded furniture and geometric wooden panel, each room in this house is worth your time and attention.

Wall paneling homify Classic style living room
Wall paneling

Classy bedroom

Headboard style homify Modern style bedroom
Headboard style

The modern bedroom has an elegant backdrop. The decor is simple, but beautiful. There is no wallpaper, but the overall effect is something like a 3 D picture. Beautiful lamps hanging on both sides of the bed offer ample light. The rug matches perfectly with the wooden floor.

Shelves that wow

Study table and ledge homify Modern style bedroom
Study table and ledge

The wall-mounted shelves offer the perfect storage solution. The shelves are mounted above the desk to save on space. These shelves are perfect for storing books, while the desk offers a great working space.

Interesting décor

Wall paneling homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Wall paneling

The wall by the entryway is decorated with mirrors in an unusual geometric design. There is a small shelf that can be used for storing beautiful decor items.

Geometrical beauty

Headboard style homify Mediterranean style bedroom
Headboard style

A bedroom should be stylish and relaxing. This bedroom is decorated with a panel that uses different coloured woods for creating a design that goes from the ceiling to the wall. The bed itself is very luxurious.

A bright splash of colour

Kids Bedroom homify Eclectic style nursery/kids room
Kids Bedroom

This wall is an actual work of art. Instead of using wallpapers or wood, the designers have opted for this decal/painting that looks like someone has just splashed a ton of colour on the wall. The bed is simple and circular, with a matching colourful rug. This wall is the best part of the room.


Making beautiful memories

Relaxing area homify Country style study/office
Relaxing area

Memories are made at home with family. This tiny, cozy corner is perfect for sitting down with your better half or children and spending a day at home with them. There are shelves for books and a wall full of frames perfect for hanging your family’s memories.

Majestic chandelier

Family room homify Modern media room
Family room

As we come to the bigger room, we are awe-struck by the chandelier. The lamp cum chandelier is regal looking and is the perfect addition to this room. The brightly lit room offers enough space for a chandelier to shine on its own.

Classy decor

Classy seating area homify Classic style living room
Classy seating area

Everything about this room screams elegance. From the double doors that allow entry into the room to the pristine white couches that are placed in the center. Although not intended for actual use, the mirror on the wall accompanied by a table is pure elegance. This decor is as close to a palace’s decor as you can get.

Relaxed living area

Home theater unit and wall style homify Classic style living room
Home theater unit and wall style

The classic living room is spacious with elegant white marble flooring. The space below the TV has a wooden table cum drawer set which is perfect for storing TV accessories or magazines. The wallpaper is cream and golden, which is a combination you can never go wrong with.

Gilded decor

Master Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
Master Bedroom

The gilded decor in this room is simply amazing. From the bedhead to the gilded mirror frame above the bed, everything is sheer perfection. The side panels beside the bed also follow the same theme. The remaining room also has golden elements along with a white colour scheme to ensure continuity.

12 ideas to improve your home in less than 2000 rupees
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


