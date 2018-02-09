10 clever tips for designing complicated spaces

Certain spaces in a home can be very challenging to design, mainly because of how the space is distributed. For example long, narrow corridors can be tricky to design and so are small living rooms, tiny studio apartments, or even big open spaces with high ceilings. Sometimes it seems you've come to a dead end when you're left with problem spaces like that to design, with your mind throwing blanks and your head spinning trying to think of the best way to arrange furniture or even use the space in the first place. Don't worry, the homify team is here to save the day! We have summarized some simple guidelines which you can follow that will help you come up with an effective design solution for the problem areas in your home.

Before you get started, make sure you take a good look at the room and do some visual planning. If it helps, empty out the whole room so that you can properly observe the amount of space and the shapes you have to work with. Moving furniture around can also help you get rid of your mental block, so that you start seeing things in a new way, which gives way for fresh ideas to pop up.

Take a look at the possible problem areas in a home listed below and the design solutions for it, and then identify which category your problem area falls into before trying out the solution pointed out here. Remember, with some flexibility and patience, all design problems can be solved.