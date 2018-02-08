A rustic yet stylish home in Pune

This is a beautiful home well-put-together by the architects of Green Hat Studio. They have not only managed to create a home that seems to tie all the elements together quite easily. Traditional designing at its peak, this home has everything that you would want in a pretty, elegant and stylish home. Lighting has been generously used all around the house to accentuate the simple lines and the smart designing.
Keeping the design of the sofa simple, the designers have allowed for the creativity to be expressed in other ways such as the center table with additional seating and the unique shelves on the wall.
This lovely living room has been elevated in terms of lighting thanks to the false ceiling and the lovely yet simple chandelier in the center of the room. The lights inside the shelf on the wall make the curio’s look pretty and special.
The modest pooja room is perfect and fits so well with the aesthetics of the room. The wooden table and the divider in the stylish dining space match the theme and the design.
While the balcony seeks to serve a functional job of being the ideal place to dry clothes, the unusual and elegant swing adds a wonderful charm to the area. The corner has a cute little shelf against the wall which can be used as storage. A pull and dry system installed make it easy for the residents to dry clothes and keep it hidden as well.
The simple and modern bedroom is everything that you would want in a place where you can relax while you watch some movies and retire for the day. The headboard which is cushioned looks stylish in its checkered pattern. The cot and the shelves match the wood color and texture as well. This room also has an abundance of light thanks to the false ceilings fixed with extra lighting.
The bedroom looks lovely in the blue pastel shade and it brightens up the room perfectly. The blue and white combination gives it a childish and whimsical look. The wardrobes and the bed are perfect for youngsters, making it fun and a cheerful place to play and relax. The blinds against the minimalist window match the room and its colors. The small flowery pattern keeps the design simple and sweet.
The study is perfect as it has everything a reading and work area should have. Lined up perfectly with shelves on the top, the desk is comfortable and seems to match the general theme of the room. The room is bright and seems to be well-lit thanks to the large windows which allow the natural light to come in.