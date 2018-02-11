9 storage ideas for Indian homes

With the trend towards smaller apartment and houses that are affordable and easy-to-maintain, the need for storage has never been more important. Designing the right type of storage in a tiny modern home presents a challenge but working with professional architects and designers can solve this problem. They will come up with innovative solutions that make furniture and spaces multi-functional to provide ample storage in almost any area of the home.

We have put together this ideabook with 9 ideas for storage in Indian homes to help you to find the right solutions for your house.