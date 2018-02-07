A classy 4bhk duplex home in Bangalore

Simplicity and minimal use of colors around the house have helped to create a look that is both tasteful yet stylish. While bold and bright colors can also do the same, it is difficult to coordinate the look in the house. interior designers decorators from the NVT Quality Build Solution has used subtle and neutral tones for the walls and complemented them with bursts of colors all through this beautiful home. An interesting use of textures, patterns,and materials adds a charming touch to an already elegant design.
The interesting use of space in the corner of the room imparts a unique look to this space. The wooden shelf has been designed to suit the functional purpose of a TV stand while acting a design element on the other. The tall Buddha with the ornate lamps brings a traditional and rustic look to the room.
This beautiful living room is minimally designed and this adds the perfect touch to the room. Having put the TV on the wall, the floor space seems extensive and expansive. The bright cheery English green on the wall with the small green plants makes for an interesting accent on the wall. The wood in the corner brings a warmth and rustic look to the room.
The stone wall acts as the perfect compliment for the fireplace. The interesting use of the space under the stairs helps to store away things and keeps the design consistent and simple.
This design speaks volumes about the need for a simple and clean look. While the drapes in the end of the room add a feminine and beautiful touch, the simple room divider is both modern and classy.
This simple space has been made functional with storage in the form of a wardrobe and an extended work space.
This pretty, modern bedroom in lavender seems both inviting and cozy. The neon green chair adds a sharp burst of color and makes it look lovely.
This bedroom is both classy and modern. The bright mustard chair combines the look perfectly with the rest of the room. The wood color on the wall, bed and the headboard make the room look formal and elegant.
The interesting use of intricate work on the wardrobes makes them look more part of the room than just plain functional. The TV on the wall allows you to keep the room open and large.
Keeping the tone neutral and light, the kitchen feels large and functional. Tons of working space in the form of counters and the open kitchen allows the homeowners to enjoy the space while meals are being cooked.For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook.10 photos of beautiful bedrooms to inspire you this year.