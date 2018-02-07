A classy 4bhk duplex home in Bangalore

Simplicity and minimal use of colors around the house have helped to create a look that is both tasteful yet stylish. While bold and bright colors can also do the same, it is difficult to coordinate the look in the house. interior designers decorators from the NVT Quality Build Solution has used subtle and neutral tones for the walls and complemented them with bursts of colors all through this beautiful home. An interesting use of textures, patterns,and materials adds a charming touch to an already elegant design.