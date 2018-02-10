12 modern ways to integrate TV in the living room

This is something different and very Indian. Show your love for colours on the wall and then install a TV on the decorated wall. Open shelves beneath will practically keep the CDs, DVDs, Gaming console, etc. hidden from the view. The only thing visible from the comfort of the couch will be a beautiful wall and TV mounted on it.

