12 modern ways to integrate TV in the living room

In many homes, the living space has doubled up to be the entertainment zone for the family. In modern sense any entertainment is incomplete without a television. Television in living area also represents family friendly environment and a space for bonding. So for obvious reasons, television often becomes the centrepiece of the living room. Today we have come up with modern ideas for integrating television in the living room. The 12 images which we have compiled for you demonstrate comfort, style, elegance, functionality and the TV which blends perfectly in the space. Have a look!
Perhaps the best way to have TV in the living room is to mount it on the wall. But then why not make the humble television set look amazing on that wall. Frame the TV and coordinate the colour with the furniture and furnishing and see how beautiful the whole space will look.
When the space is so sober and simple that TV becomes a part of the décor, the living room will become an elegant place to spend some quality time with your loved ones. The minimal look is simply remarkable.
Now this one is for serious TV lover family. A big TV adorns the bright colour wall and is the only decoration piece on the wall. The pop of the colour, long television unit to keep the entertainment essentials organized, comfortable sofa and an integrated space; a family that enjoys together stays together.
The black screen of the television perfectly blends with the black and white theme of the living space and it looks classic. Sit on the sofa, lie down on the recliner or just be informal and sit on the carpet to enjoy family’s favourite sitcom.
Stone wall leads to the glass wall that is reflecting the beauty of the living space, an elaborate TV unit, and a television that seems to be concealed in a box that hangs from above; beauty comes in illusive box. Enjoy the view even when TV is off.
It’s important to be comfortable while watching the television. The comfort doubles when television is placed at the right level with your eyes. Keep the TV at the right level with the sofa to avoid a pain in the neck.
Keep the TV unit simple and make the living space look modern. Huge wooden board on the wall to hold the TV makes the space heavy. Show some creativity on the board where you are mounting the TV. A simple open shelves and floor unit with a gap in between will create an illusion of roominess.
Integrated space has become quite common in modern homes. Be thoughtful while placing TV in the living space. Place it strategically so that it can be viewed and enjoyed equally from other areas of the room like it is done from the comfort of the couch.
It is not necessary to install the TV on the wall. If the room is small and you want to keep the wall free, take a clue from here and keep the TV on a table. Instead of a traditional TV unit, think out of the box and take the opportunity to create some more sitting space in case you need them.
If you are the one who want their family to chat, socialize, relax and not pay much attention to what’s going on the screen, then this one is for you. You really have to make an effort to watch TV. But the way TV is placed; it has become a part of the decoration piece.
Big screen mounted on the wooden wall, comfortable couches to dive into, soothing décor and a whole unit to keep your home theatre organized; you just need your family and bowls of popcorns to enjoy the family entertainment time.
This is something different and very Indian. Show your love for colours on the wall and then install a TV on the decorated wall. Open shelves beneath will practically keep the CDs, DVDs, Gaming console, etc. hidden from the view. The only thing visible from the comfort of the couch will be a beautiful wall and TV mounted on it.
