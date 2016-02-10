Easy-care house plants that you won't kill!

The Split-leaf Philodendron is one of the largest of the easy grow indoor plants. If you are looking to create a more tropical style home, this plant is for you. This plant has large glossy heart shaped leaves that, as it matures develops slits or holes in the centre. It is a rapidly growing plant, having large leaves that can reach up to 3 feet wide. This plant does however require more light than many other easy grow plants. They will ideally be situated in a bright room, but away from the direct light. Ensure that you choose its position carefully as this plant does not like to be moved once it is settled. Frequent moving can result in this plant dropping leaves in protest.

Plants are wonderful to have in our homes. They can bring energy, vitality and even clean the air, although many of us are reluctant to have plants in our homes as we believe they are difficult. This is not the case. There are many types of house plants that are very easy to grow, even the complete novice can keep them alive. These are just a few wonderful plants that will bring life and energy to your home. For more inspiration see Indoor Plants and Vertical Gardens.