Easy-care house plants that you won't kill!

Many people love the thought of having plants around the house. They can really bring an element of energy and vibrance to any space. Although the thought of growing plants indoors can intimidate some people. They may think that growing indoor plants is difficult or requires special skills. This is not the case. Growing indoor plants can be very easy, as long as you know which plants to grow. Having plants indoors also has added benefits. Indoor plants are known to purify the air around them, reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. House plants have also been known to have a positive impact on human health. Having a plant in the house is known to reduce stress and improve concentration. If you are just starting to grow your own house plants there are some plants that are better to start with. homify has scoured the plant world and found the top 6 plants that even you won’t kill.
If you are looking for a beautiful plant to adorn your external entrance walll the African Violet is the plant for you. In many places around the world the African Violet has a reputation as being a plant that is difficult to grow, although this is not the case. With a little knowledge, anyone can succeed in making this wonderful plant grow and produce stunning flowers. The African Violet is able to produce flowers readily throughout the entire year. These plants have deep green leaves. The variety of beautiful colours and their ability to thrive indoors and outdoors make them one of the most popular house plants available. Unlike many other flowering plants, African Violets need significantly less sunlight to produce flowers. They do benefit however from regular sessions in brighter light.
The Jade plant is a wonderful plant to have in the house. It is also one of the easiest house plants to grow. This plant is a native of South Africa and in some cultures it is known as a lucky or money plant. It has thick luscious green leaves that make a wonderful feature in any room. The Jade plant is a succulent, which means that it has thicker leaves, which can store water for the plant. For this reason, it is much hardier than many other house plants. It does not require a lot of water, which makes it ideal for dryer climates. It does however, require bright light to keep it happy, so place this near a window to keep the leaves bright green, plump and healthy.
The Peace Lillies are wonderful house plants. They not only bring a wonderful sense of brightness to a space, but they can also clean the air at the same time. They are also one of the easiest house plants to grow. The Peace Lily is very drought tolerant. They are however not very tolerant to over watering. For this reason, it is preferential to underwater than over water them. These plants are very tolerant of low to medium light. In the lower light they will produce some wonderful glossy green foliage. In slightly brighter light they will produce the famous stunning white flowers that they are best known for. As a house plant the Peace Lily tends to attract dust. Be sure to wipe down the broad leaves regularly to remove this dust. For more ideas see 7 Ways to create a beautiful indoor garden.
For many people the thought of growing Orchids can be overwhelming. Orchids are often seen in large greenhouses with carefully managed environments at specific temperatures. They are not often seen as a plant for the novice gardener. This may be the case with some types of Orchids, but not all of them. The Moth Orchid is an entirely different Orchid. The Moth Orchid is the most popular and easiest orchid to grow indoors. The flowers on Moth Orchids can last for up to two months, making them the longest lasting orchids. Although these plants will only bloom once a year. These stunning plants come in a variety of colours including; white, pink, yellow, orange, deep rose and lavender.
Of all these easy indoor plants, the Snake Plant is the most tolerant. They can survive with little water, hardly any light and have few if any insect problems. On top of all of this the Snake Plant is able to remove toxins such as formaldehyde and benzene from the air. This must make them one of the most attractive plants to have in the house. The most important thing to remember about the Snake Plant is that they don’t like a lot of moisture. For this reason, it is important to grown them in free draining soil. They can grow very well in low light situations, but ideally they prefer direct sunlight. These are great plants to have in living areas such as kitchens and dining rooms. For information on plant lights.
The Split-leaf Philodendron is one of the largest of the easy grow indoor plants. If you are looking to create a more tropical style home, this plant is for you. This plant has large glossy heart shaped leaves that, as it matures develops slits or holes in the centre. It is a rapidly growing plant, having large leaves that can reach up to 3 feet wide. This plant does however require more light than many other easy grow plants. They will ideally be situated in a bright room, but away from the direct light. Ensure that you choose its position carefully as this plant does not like to be moved once it is settled. Frequent moving can result in this plant dropping leaves in protest.
Plants are wonderful to have in our homes. They can bring energy, vitality and even clean the air, although many of us are reluctant to have plants in our homes as we believe they are difficult. This is not the case. There are many types of house plants that are very easy to grow, even the complete novice can keep them alive. These are just a few wonderful plants that will bring life and energy to your home. For more inspiration see Indoor Plants and Vertical Gardens.