Beautiful ways to have a bathroom full of nature

Beautiful natural surroundings have a calming effect on us. They infuse a sense of well being. If you are a nature lover and would love to bring in some of the love into your home, then it's not a bad idea to start from the bathroom. An offbeat choice, but an interesting one! Bathrooms are meant for relaxation for most people so why not make it an oasis of vegetation, flowers, natural stone and the like that will help create a cool and calming ambiance instantly? Here are some distinct bathroom designs that infuse nature into the bathroom decor. A touch of stone here, some flowers on the window sill, plants around the sink; are tiny touches that can be easily added to have beautiful bathrooms full of nature.
Plant some greens right there in the bathroom on the sinks and in front of the mirror for a complete natural experience. You could cover the entire wall with huge plants as well or choose subtle ones like here for a milder impact. Whichever one chooses, vegetation in the bathroom is definitely going to have an impact on the ambiance of the room. Make sure the bathroom is airy enough and receives some sunlight for the plants to remain fresh and healthy.
Do away with verified tiles for the bathroom for once and choose river stone for the walls. This is a bathroom that no visitor will forget in a hurry. Stones add so much character to the bathroom making it look rustic and organic. These are usually available in subdued colours and blend well with the decor of the bathroom. Go all earthy or contrast this with sleek contemporary fixtures for an interesting twist.
Flowers are a great way to brighten up any spot instantly. There are high chances that the window sill in the bathroom is being used for placing toiletries! If there is such a spot in your bathroom, then instead of placing toiletries, use it better to place some flowers. Scented ones can even replace your regular room fresheners. Washed out walls and flowers on the window sill are such old worldly and charming.
Pebble Gardenunder the sink
A pebble garden is simple to create and easy on the pocket. Forget vitrified tiles and go for some pebble love on the floor; so natural yet so quirky! A tiny area of the floor covered with pebbles right under the sink keeps it subtle; just in case you do not like the drastic impact that an entire pebble floor has on a room (though some prefer that too).
As a nature lover, you have set up a pretty garden in the house? Use it to its full potential by designing your bathroom (and other rooms too!) around it. A glass wall towards the inner garden is a great way to have perfect green views while not bothering about maintaining plants inside the bathroom. One can use a regular 2 way see through glass or a 1 way glass that allows complete privacy without compromising the beautiful green outdoor view.
Wood is back in fashion and how lovely does it look! Raw wood furniture is referred to unpolished and unfinished wood, it is sort of incomplete but beautiful in its virgin self. Raw furniture is often the mainstay of country style decor. Add some nature by skipping the unnatural plastic, fiber, ceramic and metal furniture and choose raw wood for the bathroom windows, cabinets and sinks. Raw wood brings with it the natural look and smell of the wood right into your room.
If you are up for it, rustic stone cladding on the ceiling can do wonders for your nature inspired bathroom. Ceilings are often ignored when decorating and this is especially true for the bathroom. Water and steam can cause dampness that often keeps home owners away from doing anything more than basic for the walls and ceilings. But rustic stone can be both great for the look as well as function as Its easy maintenance and looks gorgeous at the same time. Choose the right hue that goes well with your personal taste.
Nature is the greatest inspiration and bringing natural elements into your home is a wonderful way to connect with it. Keeping things earthy, raw, real and organic is an attitude and showcasing the same through interiors is often subconscious. So do take tips from these lovely design ideas to make a personal statement that's stylish and unforgettable.