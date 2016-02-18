Beautiful ways to have a bathroom full of nature

If you are up for it, rustic stone cladding on the ceiling can do wonders for your nature inspired bathroom. Ceilings are often ignored when decorating and this is especially true for the bathroom. Water and steam can cause dampness that often keeps home owners away from doing anything more than basic for the walls and ceilings. But rustic stone can be both great for the look as well as function as Its easy maintenance and looks gorgeous at the same time. Choose the right hue that goes well with your personal taste.

Nature is the greatest inspiration and bringing natural elements into your home is a wonderful way to connect with it. Keeping things earthy, raw, real and organic is an attitude and showcasing the same through interiors is often subconscious. So do take tips from these lovely design ideas to make a personal statement that's stylish and unforgettable.