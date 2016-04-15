Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Make your home look expensive without going broke

Rhea Purnita Paine Rhea Purnita Paine
shinagawa, 夏水組 夏水組 Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Everyone wants a pretty home that looks straight out of a catalogue, but a stylish home and interior decorators often come at a price that most can't afford. However, class and understated style aren't just about money, but good taste. Just like personal fashion, every home can get a beautiful makeover even with a limited budget if it has a proper 'stylist'. Here are some tips that can make your home look distinguished and deceptively expensive without making you go broke.

Pick exotic colours

КВАРТИРА. ВОЛНА, Vera Rybchenko Vera Rybchenko Modern style bedroom
Vera Rybchenko

Vera Rybchenko
Vera Rybchenko
Vera Rybchenko

The first and most important rule is to pick exotic colours. Be it a plush purple bedroom room like this one or an all burgandy kitchen, exotic colours always make a subtle statement that neutral colours never can. Too many colours too often make a home look like a hippie's haven, which is alright but definitely doesn't make a home look 'expensive'. If you want the understated, classy style of design magazines, opt for light neutral colours like—white, cream, blush, nude and browns and stick to shades of a single colour in a room.

Invenst only in special pieces

Cuadros para salon, ESTUDIO DELIER ESTUDIO DELIER Industrial style living room
ESTUDIO DELIER

ESTUDIO DELIER
ESTUDIO DELIER
ESTUDIO DELIER

Next don't crowd your home with too many things. A lot of useless junk often ends up making a room look more like a warehouse than a home. Invest only in special pieces that are both stylish yet will fit into the existing decor of your home. For example don't buy a rustic coffee table if your home is entirely minimal. Be it a striking modern navy sofa like the one here curated by ESTUDIO DELIER, or an eye catching painting, make sure there is a proper place for each object you buy for your home.

Add a vintage beauty to your home

shinagawa, 夏水組 夏水組 Classic style bedroom
夏水組

夏水組
夏水組
夏水組

Another way to make your home look 'rich' without digging a hole in your pocket is to add a vintage piece to it. If you have a family heirloom that's great, but if you don't, you can pick up a vintage piece of furniture at a thrift shop or even a second hand furniture shop. Be it an ornate Victorian bed canopy like the one here, or your grandmother's four poster bed, bring in a bit of vintage beauty to your home to make it look more exquisite.

Less is more

Casa T, MAT architettura e design MAT architettura e design Modern living room
MAT architettura e design

MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design

And while adding new statement pieces to one's home is good, don't add too many things. Less is more is a time-tested principle that always helps to make a home look classy and understated. Having a few stylish and unique pieces always makes a room look more plush than a room cramped to the hilt with regular furniture. Open spaces and minimal furniture bring in a modern minimal vibe to your home, that will definitely up its style quotient.

Pay attention to details

Apartamento Bairro Funcionários, Rosangela C Brandão Interiores Rosangela C Brandão Interiores Classic style bedroom
Rosangela C Brandão Interiores

Rosangela C Brandão Interiores
Rosangela C Brandão Interiores
Rosangela C Brandão Interiores

Always pay attention to details. Too often homes look like a mish-mash of things because little details are glossed over. A modern study with tables with cabriole legs can end up looking as odd as a rustic kitchen with shiny sqaure silver handles on cabinets. Paying attention to details, like matching the cushions on the bed and the seating area with the wallpaper behind the bed here, has helped the various elements blend together better and brought in an overall unity of theme.

Keep your home fragrant

Home Staging einer Mietwohnung direkt an der Weser, Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust Country style dining room
Karin Armbrust

Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

And finally a catalogue room may not need to smell good to feel good, but your home does. A stylish home will lose its impact and beauty if it smells bad. Keep your home clean, neat and tidy and always keep a bunch of flowers in the living or dining area to make your home look and smell perfect. If getting fresh flowers everyday is a hassle, you can opt for potpourri and air fresheners to keep your home fragrant. If you want to make the outside of your home look as good as indoors, here are 6 wonderful outdoor lighting ideas.

6 Simple Steps to the Perfect Home Swimming pool


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks