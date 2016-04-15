Make your home look expensive without going broke

And finally a catalogue room may not need to smell good to feel good, but your home does. A stylish home will lose its impact and beauty if it smells bad. Keep your home clean, neat and tidy and always keep a bunch of flowers in the living or dining area to make your home look and smell perfect. If getting fresh flowers everyday is a hassle, you can opt for potpourri and air fresheners to keep your home fragrant. If you want to make the outside of your home look as good as indoors, here are 6 wonderful outdoor lighting ideas.