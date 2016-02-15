Your browser is out-of-date.

​Wake Your Pool from its Hibernation!

Minimalist Outdoor Pool, London Swimming Pool Company
It’s finally spring, the days are getting longer, the temperature is rising and you begin to think about getting the swimming pool ready. Preparing a swimming pool for use after the long hibernation of winter is not always as easy as it seems. Although there is no reason to be daunted by the enormity of the task. During the winter months the water may have developed algae, which can be a health hazard if ingested. In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone who will swim in your pool it is important that taking your pool out of hibernation is done correctly. You will need to clean the water, clean surfaces around the pool, reassemble pumps and filters and ensure that they are functioning properly.  When these are done correctly, it will be time to invite your friends and family out for a wonderful day by the pool. Homify has done the research and found the best way to bring your pool out of hibernation.

Cleaning the Walls

homify Modern pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even if you have covered your pool with a cover during the winter months, there will be some dirt, leaves and debris that has found its way into your pool. The majority of this will be along the surface, walls and floor of the pool. Use a leaf rake to first remove the leaves and other debris floating on the surface of the water. You can also use a bag type leaf net for large amounts of debris. Next, attack the pool walls. Pool walls can be cleaned using a brush on a long pole. Be sure to use the correct brush for your pool type; a hard brush for plaster pools, and a soft brush for fibreglass and vinyl. Dirt and scum on the waterline of the pool can be removed with a tile brush or sponge. Contact your pool manufacturer to find the best cleaner for your pool type.

​Chlorination and Algae Control

Z&G Bulut, Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar
Sıdar Pool&amp;Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar

Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar
Sıdar Pool&amp;Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar
Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar

For many people considering using their pool after an extended hibernation, they may be initially shocked to find their once crystal clear pool has turned into a murky green slime. During the winter months rain water may have diluted the chlorine or salt in the pool, making it prone to algae. This is not as bad as it seems. You may simply need to shock your pool with a large dose of chlorine. If your pool chlorine level is below 0.5ppm add a large dose of chlorine to 10ppm.  Be sure to do this with the filters running and do not enter the pool until the levels are under 3ppm. For algae control be sure to use a quality algaecide. Brush down the walls of the pool to remove incidental algae.

​Check the Water Quality

Z&G Bulut, Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar
Sıdar Pool&amp;Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar

Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar
Sıdar Pool&amp;Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar
Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar

Having a pool is a wonderful way to entertain friends. On a hot afternoon there is nothing better than sitting by the pool, with a cocktail talking to your good friends. This can turn into a disaster if the pool makes them sick. To ensure the very best quality of water for the health of family and friends, it is best to get your pool water professionally tested. This is a simply process. Take a sample of your pool water to a swimming pool store. This is a great way to get a thorough analysis of the health of your pool. They will tell be able to tell you a lot of information about the quality of the water such as the mineral conent of the water, the alkalinity, the pH level and the chlorine level.

​Check the Filtration System

Freibad, [spafabrik] GmbH POOL&WELLNESS
[spafabrik] GmbH POOL&amp;WELLNESS

[spafabrik] GmbH POOL&WELLNESS
[spafabrik] GmbH POOL&amp;WELLNESS
[spafabrik] GmbH POOL&WELLNESS

As the water in your pool is pumped through a filter to remove debris and particles it is important that this is kept clean and functioning well. At the end of a long winter, the filter may not have been used for a considerable time. Be sure to do a visual check of the filtration system before turning on. Be sure that everything is structurally in tact, that nothing is broken or cracked. This can often happen due to extreme changes in temperature. Next clear out all parts of the filtration systems of leaves, dirt and debris that may have accumulated during the winter months. When this is done, it’s time to turn it on. Leave it running for an hour at least to ensure it is functioning properly.

​Pool Robotic Cleaners

Minimalist Outdoor Pool, London Swimming Pool Company
London Swimming Pool Company

Minimalist Outdoor Pool

London Swimming Pool Company
London Swimming Pool Company
London Swimming Pool Company

When you have cleaned the majority of debris from the pool, removed any algae, checked the water quality and filtration system, it is not time to make the final touches on your summer pool clean. One of the best ways to give the pool a final thorough clean is with a robotic pool cleaner. Robotic pool cleaners are a great way to ensure that your pool is cleaned thoroughly and kept clean throughout summer. These clever devices work independently of the filter and pump system. They are driven by their own motor which is located within the unit itself. They collect the dirt and debris and deposit it in their own bag or cartridge. Depending on what sort of robotic cleaner you choose, they are able to clean the pool floor, walls and even the water line. This is a great option for those not wanting to get their hands dirty. This pool was created by The London Swimming Pool Company. 

​Pool Covers

designer pool AIS Designs
AIS Designs

designer pool

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

If you are daunted by the process of bringing your pool out of hibernation, there may be products you can purchase to make this process a little bit easier. Pool covers provide a wonderful way of keeping the debris, dirt and leaves out of a pool during the winter hibernation time. The most popular pool covers are made of polyethylene fabric. They keep out not only the dirt and leaves, but also the winter winds, rain and extreme temperatures that can cause frost damage. These covers are designed to overlap the side of the pool, fixed to anchor points at intervals around the pool. These are a very useful items to have as they can reduce evaporation, reduce sunlight reaching the pool, and thus reducing algae growth and they keep out dirt, leaves and other debris.This pool was designed by Ais Designs.

Spring is just around the corner, and although it is still chilly, our thoughts are drifting to the warmer months of spring and summer. During these warmer months the swimming pool is at the centre of much of the activities. What do we need to do to get it ready for the summer festivities? For many of us our pool has been reduced to a green pond. This is not as disastrous as it first seems. There are some straight forward steps to get it back to its healthy state; remove all leaves, dirt and debris, get the chlorine and algae under control, test the water and check the filtration system. It is then a matter of maintaining this cleanliness with a robotic cleaner. These are just a few wonderful tips for pool maintenance, for more pool ideas see Give Your Garden a Stylish Swimming Pool.

