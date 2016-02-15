​Wake Your Pool from its Hibernation!

If you are daunted by the process of bringing your pool out of hibernation, there may be products you can purchase to make this process a little bit easier. Pool covers provide a wonderful way of keeping the debris, dirt and leaves out of a pool during the winter hibernation time. The most popular pool covers are made of polyethylene fabric. They keep out not only the dirt and leaves, but also the winter winds, rain and extreme temperatures that can cause frost damage. These covers are designed to overlap the side of the pool, fixed to anchor points at intervals around the pool. These are a very useful items to have as they can reduce evaporation, reduce sunlight reaching the pool, and thus reducing algae growth and they keep out dirt, leaves and other debris.This pool was designed by Ais Designs.

Spring is just around the corner, and although it is still chilly, our thoughts are drifting to the warmer months of spring and summer. During these warmer months the swimming pool is at the centre of much of the activities. What do we need to do to get it ready for the summer festivities? For many of us our pool has been reduced to a green pond. This is not as disastrous as it first seems. There are some straight forward steps to get it back to its healthy state; remove all leaves, dirt and debris, get the chlorine and algae under control, test the water and check the filtration system. It is then a matter of maintaining this cleanliness with a robotic cleaner. These are just a few wonderful tips for pool maintenance, for more pool ideas see Give Your Garden a Stylish Swimming Pool.