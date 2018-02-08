Your browser is out-of-date.

5 bright tips for lighting your house

Asha Bogenfuerst
Kosasi House, Kedamaian. Palembang City, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Brown
If you're bored at the sight of your house, then it's time to make some changes, but you don't have to make big changes in order to get impressive results. Sometimes all you need to do is change the lighting, and your whole perception of the house can change and everything will look different, fresh and new. 

Lighting helps to define the ambiance and atmosphere of the room, and also to highlight certain parts of the room, creating a more interesting visual experience. However, buying the best lighting on the market is no good if you don't how and where to place them, so here are some guidelines and tips on how to give your house a proper lighting makeover. We hope you will be inspired to try some of these ideas at home. 

Residential interiors, Dream space Interiors Dream space Interiors Classic style kitchen Plywood Amber/Gold
Dream space Interiors

Residential interiors

Dream space Interiors
Dream space Interiors
Dream space Interiors

1. Lighting in unexpected spaces

lighting Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Black
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

lighting

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Lighting has an element of surprise to it, and to enhance that gorgeous effect it has, we suggest placing lighting fixtures in unexpected spaces. For example, you could use a pendant lamp as a reading lamp for the toilet or have a chandelier in the bathroom, it's up to your needs, convenience and taste. 

2. Layer your lighting

Lighting Inspire Audio Visual Country style kitchen
Inspire Audio Visual

Lighting

Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual

Every room in the house should have three basic layers of lighting—overhead lighting, task lighting and accent lighting. For example, you could have a few spotlights for overhead lighting, pendant lamps and reading lamps for task lighting, and LED lights for accent lighting, which is to highlight certain focal points. 

For more ideas, have a look at 10 examples of pendant lighting.

3. Invest in a dimmer

Lighting STUDIO[01] LTD Commercial spaces Offices & stores
STUDIO[01] LTD

Lighting

STUDIO[01] LTD
STUDIO[01] LTD
STUDIO[01] LTD

Different moods and different activities always seem to beg for a matching lighting experience, but 3 layers of lighting cannot make up for the various fluctuations of our mood, only a dimmer can. A dimmer is a tool worth investing in and it's not even that expensive, besides if you have a dimmer, you might not need so many other lights. 

For more inspiration, here are lighting ideas for every mood.

4. Update your decorative lighting

Lighting Inspire Audio Visual Modern kitchen
Inspire Audio Visual

Lighting

Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual

Decorative lighting such as fixtures with gold embellishments do not belong in the modern home, so if you want to keep up with fashion, then it's time to get some new fixtures. The lighting fixtures that are trendy these days are mostly minimalist or industrial in style, retaining a simple, basic look which is fortunately quite easy to blend in with any environment. 

For more ideas, here is LED lighting—everything you need to know.

5. Direct or indirect lighting?

Kosasi House, Kedamaian. Palembang City, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Brown
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia

Lighthouse Architect Indonesia
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia

When it comes to lighting your house, one of the most important questions is whether the specific area requires direct or indirect lighting. The answer depends on whether you're trying to highlight something, as pictured here, where you would require direct lighting, or whether you're just trying to illuminate an area softly to add layers to the lighting. 

We hope you've found some of the ideas here useful. For more inspiration, have a look at 8 beautiful pooja room lighting ideas.

Which lighting idea did you like best? 


