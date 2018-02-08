5 bright tips for lighting your house

If you're bored at the sight of your house, then it's time to make some changes, but you don't have to make big changes in order to get impressive results. Sometimes all you need to do is change the lighting, and your whole perception of the house can change and everything will look different, fresh and new.

Lighting helps to define the ambiance and atmosphere of the room, and also to highlight certain parts of the room, creating a more interesting visual experience. However, buying the best lighting on the market is no good if you don't how and where to place them, so here are some guidelines and tips on how to give your house a proper lighting makeover. We hope you will be inspired to try some of these ideas at home.