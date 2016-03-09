Now even more reasons to fall in love with Skylights!

And… Let there be light!

We’ve always known that natural light has a positive effect on our overall wellbeing. Sunlight lowers cholesterol and blood pressure and strengthens your immune system. It gives a subtle physical knowledge about the environment around us helping us know the time of the day. Exposure to limited sunlight is recommended for its healing properties even by select medical practitioners. Needless to say, lighting up your home has a lot of benefits.

But lighting need not be just from windows. Skylights or roof windows are a great source of natural light. Did you know that because of its positioning, a roof window can bring in three times more light than a vertical window of the same size? Even on a gloomy rainy day, roof windows can cheer you up with the view of the rain about you.

Reducing your dependency on artificial lighting during the day, in India, Skylight can be used primarily in stand-alone homes (bungalows) or houses with terraces. In some cases, tubular skylights or solar tubes can even be installed in the ground floor, basement, or pretty much any room in the house. The best part is that they can be created even in an existing house with minimum renovation. Before you go about installing a skylight, you need to factor in a few things. Skylights can be fitted, operable, vented, or non-vented, based on your preferences. A ventilated, operable skylight is generally recommended, as it reduces the heat built-up during hot summers. You will also need to take measures to improvise on your skylight to ensure it diffuses light efficiently with minimum heat gain or loss. Most skylights for homes are customized as per individual preferences, so do keep in mind long-term maintenance factors, which may vary depending on where you live.