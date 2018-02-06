A luxurious 4bhk villa with contemporary touches in Bangalore

With an area of 3565sqft at its disposal, this lavish villa in Bangalore boasts of modern, bright and very sleek interiors. The furniture is super trendy while the decor is thoughtful yet minimal. Large glass windows everywhere flood the home with natural light, while soft neutral hues dominate for a soothing vibe. Creative wall claddings, simple lines, wooden flooring in the bedrooms and fashionable beds make this property a very attractive one. Rugs and sheer curtains add comfort and a dreamy feel here and there. Credit for all of this goes to the interior designers and decorators at NVT Quality Build Solution.
Luxurious and tufted white sofa and ottoman paired with a cutting-edge white and steel coffee table make the modern living space very inviting. A geometrically inspired wall panel in the backdrop, stylish lights, salmon pink cushions and an abstract artwork complete the look here. The modern staircase with glass railings separates this space from the dining, without interrupting the visual openness.
A quirky wall panel with geometric pattern like in the living room adorns the dining zone too. The furniture here is simple yet trendy, and diners enjoy ample natural light and a lovely view of the garden.
Rope-like pattern on the wallpaper, animal print on the rug and stripes on the cushions and the mirror make this family room a very interesting space. The colour scheme is gentle and neutral, while the sunlight received lends a cheerful vibe.
Neat and trendy furniture in white and purple make this spacious media room funky and comfy. Modern blinds for the large window help control the amount of sunlight when you are watching a movie or a game.
Smooth and glossy white surfaces make this open kitchen a bright and very stylish space. Neat designs, lots of storage space, a sleek breakfast counter, ample natural light and a hint of red make for a very appealing view.
The study space is on the mezzanine floor and rendered in neat, crisp lines. The large bookshelf, the modern blinds, the fancy chair, and the minimalistic desk come together for a very impressive look.
This large master bedroom is dominated by light hues like grey, white and brown, but the marble-finish wall panel and the modern bed add pizzazz. The wooden flooring looks warm, while the soft bed linen promises comfort.
Once again, grey, white and wood make for an elegant colour palette in this bedroom. Large glass windows bring in tons of sunlight, while the padded headboard and wall-mounted side tables boast of designer touches.
Rendered in grey and white, this spacious and modern bedroom receives ample sunlight and looks classy with its neat designs. The large headboard is a visual delight, while the single red cushion and the wall art add colour to the space.
We love how this spacious bedroom connects with a large sunny terrace through sliding glass doors. A massive and stylish headboard along with a plush white rug and a trendy chair make this room visually arresting. The yellow duvet and the cushion are cheerful touches here.
