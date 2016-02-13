You don’t have to spend a million bucks for your home to look like it. A small budget, when spent creatively, can give your home a luxurious designer appeal. Begin by scanning the Internet and browsing through magazines for design ideas. Collect pictures that you like and see how well the different elements you like can complement each other. Look at the effect you want to achieve as a whole instead of focusing on individual elements. While short listing ideas, keep in mind your style of living, the time you can devote to maintaining the look of your house, the needs of your family, and the area that you live in. For example, you may be in love with a white upholstered sofa but a white sofa would be very impractical if you have a furry pet or if you live in a country like India, unless you could seal the room against dust.

The first rule for designing a home on a low budget is to plan things properly so that you do not need to redo or undo anything later. Not only does this require double the effort, it also means added expenses. While measuring your home don’t forget to measure the doorways. It would be extremely painful to have to return a piece of furniture just because it wouldn’t go through the entrance. With inspiration and measurements in hand, take an honest look at your finances and decide on how much you can spend on decorating your home. Here are a few tips to get you going.