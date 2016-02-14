Declare War on House Dust Mites

The holidays are usually the time when we spend more time at home. It makes sense therefore that we prepare our homes at this time. It may also be the case that holidays are spent in the country, in a house that has been closed up for a considerable amount of time. It is therefore important to ensure that we deal effectively with the dust mites. Start by dealing with the textiles in the house. Ensure that clothes that have been stored are washed properly. Wash, and if possible steam clean items such as carpets, furniture and curtains to ensure the removal of all dust. Vacuum all floors weekly to ensure that the dust mites are kept away during the holiday period. Finally clean the beds, bed linen and pillows thoroughly. This is a popular place to find dust mites.

Dust mites occur naturally everywhere. Although they do not bite like many other bugs we find around our homes, they can cause serious problems for those who are allergic to them. These allergies are often seen in the respiratory and skin of allergy sufferers. It is important in for these people to reduce the dust mites in a home. There are several ways to do this; avoid textiles in the home, as dust mites often live in these areas, ensure the house is properly ventilated, and make sure the house is regularly cleaned to remove dust and dust mites. These are just a few tips for a dust mite free home. For more inspiration see Start the New Year Fresh and Clean.