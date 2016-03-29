9 outdoor plants that are best for the bedroom

A bedroom is designed to be an oasis of relaxation to get away from the noise and chaos of everyday life. As in a literal oasis, plants are a necessity in bedrooms. Not only are they soothing to the eyes, but they also purify the air and increase the amount of oxygen in the air. In return for this, all they need is to be watered everyday.

Not all plants can flourish indoors. The amount of sunlight required is an important factor to be considered while choosing plants for a bedroom. Plants that need a lot of direct sunlight are not suitable to be used as plants in a bedroom. Plants that are generally categorized as indoor plants have a low tolerance for cool temperatures, a long lifespan, and can thrive in containers. Indoor plants are both flowering and non-flowering with a majority being the latter. Here are nine plants that are ideally suited for bedrooms.