Wet walls and ceilings? Don't panic!

It is important to consult an expert for the best kind of treatment that can be used on the walls and terrace affected by moisture. There are different kinds of treatments available, depending on the intensity of the moisture-affected walls. The source of the moisture should be tracked to finalize the right waterproofing material. Concrete is not impermeable to water, so it might develop cracks over time. Therefore, it is necessary to cover the surface with a barrier material.

The need to use a barrier material should be done while designing the concrete structure. One such barrier against heat and water is lime terracing, a traditional method. It is an admixture of lime and brickbats with organic and inorganic admixtures. Overall, rainwater must be drained effectively from the roof and should not be allowed to stagnate.

Some of the modern waterproofing methods that can help water proof walls are silicon-based water repellents, polymerised bitumen, a polymer-based waterproofing compound that is ready to use, waterproofing adhesive, injection grouting for cracks, and silicon sealants. There are also waterproofing membrane-forming coating, which are effective as well. For those wanting to know more, Six Tips to Prevent Moisture Infiltration in the Bathroom is yet another interesting read on leakage!