7 trendy wall decors to a special home

Walls speak a lot! They talk about their home owners and what kind of personalities they have. They let the guests know whether the home owners look after their home or not or simply ignore their house. Leaving the walls bare is never a good idea. Simply painting the walls in a house is not enough because at best it leaves the rooms looking very boring and lack character. That is why it is a good idea to invest some time and money in decorating your walls. It is not necessary to fill up the house will classic impressionist paintings or modern art. What is required is a little imagination and a whole lot of creativity. Here are some simple and quirky home decor ideas by which it is possible to make the walls of any house come alive.
With a wooden floor in the living room, beige or light colored furniture or a color that contrasts well with shades of brown would look best. In such a setting, using patterned wall paper on one section of the wall of one entire wall in shades that would go with the furniture would give a very good look and appeal to viewers. On the remaining walls of the living room hanging paintings and framed pictures would give a very homely feeling. Complete the wall décor by adding lamps in the corners. Placing a wooden table and a mirror on one wall is also a much explored idea for those who like a bit of a classic touch.
Bedrooms are generally not very large and they already house a lot of furniture like a full bed, wardrobes, dressing tables, chest of drawers and in some cases a study table too. Crowding the walls in such cases would make the room look very small and cluttered. The best idea is generally to have patterns on any one wall and light colored paints on the other walls. Again the color combination chosen would play a role in deciding what kind of patterns would look good. The wall behind the bed can be used to hand a large framed picture or another oft used idea is to hand just a large gilded frame and put a wall paper on the wall inside. The area outside the frame can be painted in any contrast color. Further, you can always get in touch with professional designers on new and interesting home decor ideas.
For the dining space in the house most of the space in the room would no doubt be taken up by cabinets and chest of drawers. One wall in the room should be left bare and can be painted in a different color. For example, three walls can be painted white and one wall can be painted lime green. On this wall, framed pictures of food items in brown frames or grey frames can be hung. This would signify the importance of the room and also seem appetizing to the onlookers.
It is not necessary that only paintings or wall paper be used to decorate the walls of the bedroom. Another creative idea is to create hollow spaces in the walls and to use this space as bookshelves or to keep artefacts. Complete the look by placing a coffee table below the shelves and a lamp next to it. If this idea is picked then the wall can be painted in a bold color like red with abstracts on the borders or only on the bottom part of the shelf.
Decals have gained a lot of popularity in recent times mainly because they fit into every budget and are available in a variety of designs. They can be used on any wall that is bare and they go with almost all kinds of themes.
Patterned painting is also a very good way to make the walls come alive. It is best to use this on only one wall in a room, a section of a wall or at best two walls of a room. The remaining walls can be painted in simpler and solid colors.
If it is simplicity in designs that is the objective then painting the entire wall in a solid color and putting a mosaic in the center of the wall is a very good option. It breaks the monotony and also looks very creative. Leaving walls barren is never a good idea when simply by adding pictures, painting or wallpapers they can be given much more character. A simple room can be made very expressive simply by changing the color of the paint on any one wall. Hope these ideas would come useful in livening up the space in every house.