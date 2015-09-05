7 trendy wall decors to a special home

With a wooden floor in the living room, beige or light colored furniture or a color that contrasts well with shades of brown would look best. In such a setting, using patterned wall paper on one section of the wall of one entire wall in shades that would go with the furniture would give a very good look and appeal to viewers. On the remaining walls of the living room hanging paintings and framed pictures would give a very homely feeling. Complete the wall décor by adding lamps in the corners. Placing a wooden table and a mirror on one wall is also a much explored idea for those who like a bit of a classic touch.

