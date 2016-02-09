A family home with an added bonus

Join us on a tour of a stylish apartment in Hyderabad to find some new inspiration for your home. The common areas of the home such as the living room, dining room, and kitchen have a black and white color scheme that is simple, modern, and trendy. On the flip side, the two bedrooms in the apartment have a nice surprise waiting to be discovered. Are you curious enough to check it out?

The beautiful two-bedroom apartment is designed by NA Architects, based in Hyderabad. The design and style of the place is difficult to describe as it doesn't really fit in any category, it is unique in its own way. We hope this unique home will inspire you and increase your motivation to beautify your home.