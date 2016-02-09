A family home with an added bonus

Join us on a tour of a stylish apartment in Hyderabad to find some new inspiration for your home. The common areas of the home such as the living room, dining room, and kitchen have a black and white color scheme that is simple, modern, and trendy. On the flip side, the two bedrooms in the apartment have a nice surprise waiting to be discovered. Are you curious enough to check it out?
The beautiful two-bedroom apartment is designed by NA Architects, based in Hyderabad. The design and style of the place is difficult to describe as it doesn't really fit in any category, it is unique in its own way. We hope this unique home will inspire you and increase your motivation to beautify your home.
A cosy little nook to lounge is created by dividing the room with a wall of shelves. Next to the wall of shelves, there is a sliding door with a huge sticker of a guitar, giving the space a hip and stylish look which is usually reserved for the young at heart. Wooden parquet floors add a natural sense of cosiness to an otherwise simple black and white interior. On the ceiling, several spotlights in addition to other lights in the room, create a well-lit room ideal for reading or other hobbies.
The TV area is plain and simple with minimal furniture and decorations. This creates a spacious, airy room with plenty of space for foot traffic. A spacious room can help you feel relaxed, and that is the main idea behind this room.
The TV wall is completely black, whereas the wall opposite it is totally white, a nice contrast don't you think? The black and white colour scheme is also excellent when it comes to decorating because you can add as much colour as you like without having to worry about creating chaos.
Often times stylish contemporary looking interiors tend to be all white. Perhaps this is the minimalist style taking over our new conception of what is trendy and what is not. In this picture, you can also see how spacious the apartment really is. A small decorative island in the middle separates the living room from the dining area. Browse through living room designs here on homify for more inspiration and ideas.
Pictured here, we see a brightly illuminated bar creating another sort of divider between spaces, in this case the kitchen and the entrance foyer. The illuminated bar is an excellent way of creating a festive welcome, and adding a touch of glam to the home.
Not every apartment has the luxury of having space for an entrance foyer. So if you got it, you better flaunt it right? Well, this is exactly what the designers have done with this apartment by creating an artistic entrance foyer. The entrance foyer displays various works of art, some are framed up and others are placed on the shelf, or on the floor. Semi-transparent sheer curtains dress the glass sliding door and provide a filter and some privacy, creating an exclusively private art space.
These ingeniously crafted garden furniture chairs look more like an art sculptures than furniture, however they function both as art and as furniture, bringing aesthetics and functionality together as one coherent whole.
As you can see, the garden furniture pictured here doesn't take up much space, making it practical to be used on balconies. The unusual shape of the chair also makes it useful for several different purposes. For example, the chair could be used as a trellis to support plants.
The Union Jack is probably one of the most popular flags we see around. They are on everything—t-shirts, underwear, socks, and yes now even in interior design. It seems humankind has developed a sort of affinity for the red, blue, and white symbol, and that is expressed in this bedroom.
We absolutely love how this bedroom has been personalized by the black and white photo collage behind the bed. Another thing that makes this bedroom unique is the organically shaped white platform it is placed on, creating an oasis of comfort in the middle of the room.
This is a romantic bedroom thanks to the beautiful four-poster bed with sheer white curtains draped over the frames. The huge mirror adjacent to the bed adds a sexy touch to the bedroom, while the super comfortable recliner and the soft rug on the floor all add up to you probably never leaving the room ever!
We have now come to the end of our tour of this stylish apartment in Hyderabad. We hope you enjoyed the tour as much as we did. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at multifunctional rooms: several uses in one!