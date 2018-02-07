10 peaceful pooja room ideas for Indian homes (Part I)

Once upon a time every Indian home had a pooja room especially dedicated for the worship of the family deity. In modern concept, we Indians have not become an atheist. In fact no Indian homes are complete without a pooja space or Mandir. It’s only that when the sizes of the homes have shrunk, pooja room has now become a pooja space. Temple and faith is still there. It is only that we have become more creative and open with its design. This New Year, our designers have come up with some amazing ideas. The ideas were so great that we have divided it into two parts. Today we have brought 10 peaceful and beautiful pooja spaces for your home. Let’s dive into the first part for some amazing ideas.
Texture on the wall, a cabinet to keep the pooja essentials, an elevated platform amidst the stones and plants, and a statue of Lord Krishna playing flute; the devotion is in the atmosphere in this peaceful pooja space. It’s so pious and pure that we can almost hear the sound of flute.
Everything is simple here. This pooja space is a simple wooden structure made of planks supporting a wooden closet in the air and a simple statue sitting atop the board. Two hanging lamps in the shape of conch complete the look and feel of the mandir.
The shining white mosaic tiles mark the pooja space in the niche of the wall. Heavy wooden frame with shelves branching out from it holds the images of the deities and a wooden cabinet with drawers keep the pooja space organized.
If faith and devotion is there, a temple can be built on a table top. Wondering how is it possible? Well… take a clue from here and bring your God home.
Subtle light, sun-shaped mirror reflecting the light to make the atmosphere more pious, a simple cabinet with carving on the below and a statue of Buddha sitting in meditative pose; this pooja space is quiet enticing.
Intricate carvings on the wood have converted an ordinary corner into a beautiful temple of the home. The hanging bells is adding sheen to the temple and making it beautiful.
Simplicity is the essence of all faith. We don’t need elaborate temple to connect with our inner self. A simple temple of faith is enough for our daily rendezvous with God. Just an image on the wall highlighted by light and a simple table to hold the pooja essentials, that’s it.
The little space squeezed between the two walls can be converted into a beautiful little temple for the family. An elaborate door with religious symbols, bells hanging on them waiting to chime, a cabinet with drawers over which the idol is standing and images of God filling the wall all over; the small green walkway has elevated the charm of this amazing pooja room.
The beautifully carved wooden door hanging from above has transformed this little corner into a calm and peaceful abode of the God. Away from the hustle bustle of the home, this indeed will provide some peaceful recluse for meditative time.
It’s in our culture and traditions, to seek blessing and bow before the Almighty before leaving the home and after returning home. Why not make a Mandir right beside the door so that no one from the family will miss the ritual. Keep it simple. There is immense purity and honesty in simplicity.
