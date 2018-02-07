Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 peaceful pooja room ideas for Indian homes (Part I)

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Jaya & Rajesh, Cozy Nest Interiors Cozy Nest Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Once upon a time every Indian home had a pooja room especially dedicated for the worship of the family deity. In modern concept, we Indians have not become an atheist. In fact no Indian homes are complete without a pooja space or Mandir. It’s only that when the sizes of the homes have shrunk, pooja room has now become a pooja space. Temple and faith is still there. It is only that we have become more creative and open with its design. This New Year, our designers have come up with some amazing ideas. The ideas were so great that we have divided it into two parts. Today we have brought 10 peaceful and beautiful pooja spaces for your home. Let’s dive into the first part for some amazing ideas.

​1. Where the silence sings

Jaya & Rajesh Cozy Nest Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cozy Nest Interiors

Jaya & Rajesh

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

Texture on the wall, a cabinet to keep the pooja essentials, an elevated platform amidst the stones and plants, and a statue of Lord Krishna playing flute; the devotion is in the atmosphere in this peaceful pooja space. It’s so pious and pure that we can almost hear the sound of flute.

​2. Pure and simple

Puja and TV unit area homify Asian style walls & floors
homify

Puja and TV unit area

homify
homify
homify

Everything is simple here. This pooja space is a simple wooden structure made of planks supporting a wooden closet in the air and a simple statue sitting atop the board. Two hanging lamps in the shape of conch complete the look and feel of the mandir.

3. ​Defined by the mosaic tiles

homify Modern style doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The shining white mosaic tiles mark the pooja space in the niche of the wall. Heavy wooden frame with shelves branching out from it holds the images of the deities and a wooden cabinet with drawers keep the pooja space organized.

​4. Temple on a table top

Villa, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Villa

Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

If faith and devotion is there, a temple can be built on a table top. Wondering how is it possible? Well… take a clue from here and bring your God home.

5. Peacefully pious

hospital, A Mans Creation A Mans Creation Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A Mans Creation

hospital

A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation

Subtle light, sun-shaped mirror reflecting the light to make the atmosphere more pious, a simple cabinet with carving on the below and a statue of Buddha sitting in meditative pose; this pooja space is quiet enticing.

​6. Temple in a corner

Asian classic style Foyer with Puja area homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Asian classic style Foyer with Puja area

homify
homify
homify

Intricate carvings on the wood have converted an ordinary corner into a beautiful temple of the home. The hanging bells is adding sheen to the temple and making it beautiful.


​7. Picture on the wall

complete projects, Able interior Able interior Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Building,Art,Interior design,Automotive design,Architecture,Yellow,Wood,Paint,Flooring,Space
Able interior

complete projects

Able interior
Able interior
Able interior

Simplicity is the essence of all faith. We don’t need elaborate temple to connect with our inner self. A simple temple of faith is enough for our daily rendezvous with God. Just an image on the wall highlighted by light and a simple table to hold the pooja essentials, that’s it.

​8. Between the two walls

A Class & Royal Look, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Building,Property,Fixture,Door,Wood,Window,Interior design,Architecture,Hall,Floor
Premdas Krishna

A Class & Royal Look

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The little space squeezed between the two walls can be converted into a beautiful little temple for the family. An elaborate door with religious symbols, bells hanging on them waiting to chime, a cabinet with drawers over which the idol is standing and images of God filling the wall all over; the small green walkway has elevated the charm of this amazing pooja room.

​9. Separated from above

Puja / Prayer area homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Puja / Prayer area

homify
homify
homify

The beautifully carved wooden door hanging from above has transformed this little corner into a calm and peaceful abode of the God. Away from the hustle bustle of the home, this indeed will provide some peaceful recluse for meditative time.

10. Blessings before leaving home

Lotus Apartment, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern living room
Saloni Narayankar Interiors

Lotus Apartment

Saloni Narayankar Interiors
Saloni Narayankar Interiors
Saloni Narayankar Interiors

It’s in our culture and traditions, to seek blessing and bow before the Almighty before leaving the home and after returning home. Why not make a Mandir right beside the door so that no one from the family will miss the ritual. Keep it simple. There is immense purity and honesty in simplicity.

Get some serene ideas to design the Mandir of your home: 10 serene pooja room ideas to inspire you this season 

A luxurious 4bhk villa with contemporary touches in Bangalore
Which pooja room idea did you like the best? Do get back to us with your thoughts, suggestions and ideas.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks