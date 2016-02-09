An elegant apartment in classic style

If you take a closer look at the layout of the furniture in this spacious hall, you will notice that all the furniture are neatly arranged in rows. Here, you can see four neat rows that are all perfectly aligned with either side of the room.

You might also notice that there's generally a lot of furniture in this hall. One reason for this may be that the house is quite large, and it will look too empty if there was less furniture. The problem with large houses is that they lose their sense of coziness with all that space, but the right amount of furniture and decorations, plus the way it is arranged, can help make a large, empty space cozy again.