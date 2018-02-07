A Multi-Storied Luxury Apartment in South Delhi

Sanjiv Malhan uses cream and beige colours in this modern and spacious bedroom for a relaxing and elegant vibe. The large bed has a luxurious headboard with mirrored panels surrounding a padded board. The lighting scheme is very unique and highlights the bed, the false ceiling as well as the gorgeous headboard. We also love the low-lying fancy armchair near the window. All in all, this residential project is an excellent display of constrained yet luxurious design by the architects and interior designers at OFIA led by Sanjiv Malhan.

Read another story - A beautiful luxury Villa designed by architect Sanjiv Malhan in Goa