A Multi-Storied Luxury Apartment in South Delhi

The multi-storied residential apartment building we are going to explore today is situated in the heart of South Delhi at Green Park and is a modern yet luxurious affair. This project is designed for a builder / property developer by award winning architect and interior designer, Sanjiv Malhan of OFIA (Office For International Architecture). The exterior is clad in Gwalior Mint stone (a type of Dhaulpur sandstone) and permanent paint finish with sleek groove line detail. The interiors of the 4 residences on this site are spacious, stylishly lit and elegantly designed and furnished. The muted colour palette of beige and white is sober and soothing everywhere, though walnut polished wooden elements lend contrast and class. Creative partitions and the use of innovative material adds to the attraction as well. The architects at Office for International Architecture have done an incredible task indeed.
White and cream beige make up the lofty exterior of this apartment, while clear glass balustrades for the large balconies make for an open and stylish look. Sanjiv Malhan’s use of wooden detailing lends character, while the plentiful of large windows allow sunlight to flood the interiors generously.
From this floor plan for this residential building you can easily understand that every level features four large bedrooms, five well-fitted bathrooms, a spacious living and dining, a very modern and large kitchen and multiple balconies.
We love how Sanjiv Malhan has planned the fashionable living space flowing into the dining area for an open look here. All the furniture pieces are neat and contemporary, while the false ceilings have coves for indirect lighting. The rug under the black coffee table and the vibrant painting on the wall add personality to the common area.
The common area has been kept slightly separate from the bedrooms with the help of beautiful glass and wood partitions. Strips of panels with inbuilt golden lighting add to the grand look here, besides illuminating the beige environment.
Sanjiv Malhan uses cream and beige colours in this modern and spacious bedroom for a relaxing and elegant vibe. The large bed has a luxurious headboard with mirrored panels surrounding a padded board. The lighting scheme is very unique and highlights the bed, the false ceiling as well as the gorgeous headboard. We also love the low-lying fancy armchair near the window. All in all, this residential project is an excellent display of constrained yet luxurious design by the architects and interior designers at OFIA led by Sanjiv Malhan.
