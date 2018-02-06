A simple, warm and elegant Pune residence

This is a beautiful home that has been designed with great care and attention. The detailing and the emphasis on wood throughout the house is a constant theme. While this may look overbearing and heavy, the architects from Green Hat Studio in Pune have managed to tone it down by keeping the elements neutral and light. The light color palette works wonderfully well with such a theme as it helps to bring the overall look together. Interesting use of lights all around the house adds to its rustic charm.
Keeping the furniture simple, the designers have let the wooden elements speak. The solitary sofa and the simple side table are functional. The intricate work on the wooden door at the end of the room is not only interesting but looks traditional and spectacular.
The minimalist living room which is really a gateway to your home speaks volumes about the people living in the house. The clean lines and the choice of color for the wood make the room look rustic yet chic. The cabinet on the side adds an interesting element of design while providing storage in the room. The wood panels are the perfect backdrop for the TV.
Choosing to stay unassuming, the designers have been able to put together a look that is consistent with the rest of the home. The simple storage unit against the wall is functional and can serve several purposes at the same time. The modest design blends with the rest of furniture around the room.
This wonderful space is great as a study room. The desk acts as a perfect contrast to the stone walls and the wooden shelves. Also, the blue faux leather adds a wonderful fun element to the room.
The choice of colors is quite unusual but seems to work pretty well for the room. In keeping with the with the love for wood, a grey wood patterned ply has been used as accents to complement the wardrobes. The blue furnishing brings out the grey and brightens up the room. Using faux leather for the headboard makes this room stylish yet simple.
This classic bedroom uses a light color palette and the tone of the wood seems perfect for the mustard on the wall. The brown leather headboard is an unusual yet wonderful element in the simple room.
Using a wood and complementing it with white is the perfect way to bring modernity to a design. The white has been repeated all through the room to make it look consistent. The large wardrobes offer sufficient space for the family.