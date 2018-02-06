A simple, warm and elegant Pune residence

This is a beautiful home that has been designed with great care and attention. The detailing and the emphasis on wood throughout the house is a constant theme. While this may look overbearing and heavy, the architects from Green Hat Studio in Pune have managed to tone it down by keeping the elements neutral and light. The light color palette works wonderfully well with such a theme as it helps to bring the overall look together. Interesting use of lights all around the house adds to its rustic charm.