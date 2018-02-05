A traditional and beautiful home in Pune

Most homes have character and it is largely defined by the accents and curios used around the home. While these pieces may be collected over a period, most people would love to move into a home that is designed according to what they like and this is exactly what you will find in this home designed by the architects at Green Hat Studio. They have paid attention to simple things and created a home that is not only modern and functional but something that looks well-lived in. Using bright colors in the children’s room makes the room come alive with energy and good cheer. A wonderful use of space makes this home warm and inviting.