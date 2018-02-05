A Lonavala home with stunning colours and decor

Located in the Amby Valley, Hakuna Matata is a home that takes inspiration from Africa and brings it straight to India. Designed by Mahesh Punjabi Associates, Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, each element in this home is exquisite and unique. Are you as curious as us to see what wonders this home holds? Let’s find out!
We love the overall design of this bedroom. It is open, airy and unusual. The sloping roof does not make the room feel constricted. The thatched roof design makes it look very unique because modern homes use straight lines in their design.
It is the elements that make them beautiful. The lamp on the tripod, the printed rug, the wooden office table and accompanying chairs, all give off a very tribal vibe. We absolutely love the decor in this room. From the printed settee to the set o trunks in the corner, we love everything about this room.
The living area is decorated simply but elegantly. An artwork cum lamp is mounted on the wall. The sofa is simple, but the actual effect is that of the diverse printed throw pillows. The metal and glass side tables are also very different and unique.
The classic style bedroom is slightly smaller, but no less elegant. The style of the bed is quite unusual, with carved wooden posts supporting the bed frame. The side tables are also decorated with quaint decor pieces that we love.
The eclectic living room is decorated in a way that it is cheerful and happy. The bright blue couch, multi-coloured rug and armchairs turn this room into a beautiful space perfect for sitting down and chatting. The lamps on the tripods are very different than your usual run of the mill lamps.
This tree sculpture is magnificent and awe-inspiring. We love the detailing and the lighting. The opposite wall has two chairs, a beautiful rug and a middle table. Perfect for some chitchat during a house party, don’t you think?
We are sure that the first thing you see is the exquisite centre table. It is more like a piece of art than a piece of furniture. The sheer opulence of this table is unmatched by anything else in the house. The glass doors leading to the backyard make this space open and airy.
As we come outside, we can see that the elevation of this house is very different. It is horizontal, rather than vertical. There is a veranda that looks out into the greenery beyond the house.
The backdrop is beautiful. This mountain home is one place we wouldn’t mind living, even without any cell reception. Swimming in the pool, looking out into the wilderness is truly a dream come true for anyone living here.
The sun room is a great way to start your mornings. This is also the perfect place to relax after an early morning swim. Or, you can do yoga, exercise here, and soak in all the rays of the sun. We wish we were already living here, don't you?