This luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad combines art with modernism

The dining table is elegant and beautiful. The use of white creates a calming effect. Dinner parties in this home will be a definite hit. The white chairs are the highlight of this space. With decorative elements, such as the hanging lamps, the space looks refined and sophisticated. Cabinets to store crockery are also provided behind the dining table for easy access. We also get a peek into the leather couch on the side, which tells us that even though the furniture pieces might be plain, the overall effect is anything but that.