What are the pros and cons of the different flooring types?

This type of flooring is made from the bark of the cork oak tree. It is ground and pressed into sheets and then baked at high temperatures to produce flooring tiles. Besides having the advantage of being an eco-friendly material, cork is also durable and highly resistant to wear and tear even in high traffic areas. In addition, it is resistant to stains and mildew.

Cork flooring can be affected by moisture, and therefore, its durability is dependent upon the quality and strength of its finish. It is also more expensive than some of the other flooring materials.

How much do the various flooring types cost?

Before choosing the most suitable material for the floors, it is essential to know the flooring costs for each of them. While some materials are cheaper than others, installing them can be more labour intensive, requiring the expertise of professional floorers, thereby adding to the costs.

In general, vinyl is the cheapest option for flooring. Its cost can range from INR 20 to INR 175 per square foot, depending upon the quality. Linoleum is slightly more expensive – between INR 50 to INR 250 per square foot. Laminate floors are also affordable, costing between INR 50 per sq. ft. for the lowest quality to INR 325 per sq. ft. for the premium quality. Concrete is another economical flooring material as the cost per square foot of installing it can vary from INR 55 for the basic version to INR 250 for decorative tiles with micro-topping.

Among the natural and eco-friendly alternatives, bamboo flooring is the least expensive. Bamboo tiles can range from INR 120 to INR 550 per sq. ft., depending upon the quality and thickness. Wood flooring is available in a wide range of prices, depending upon the type of wood. The costs can vary between INR 250 to INR 500 per square foot. Cork is the most expensive among flooring types, ranging from INR 300 to INR 750 per sq. ft.

Natural stone is a popular flooring option in modern Indian homes. Marble, which is considered the most luxurious among them, costs between INR 200 and INR 700 per square foot. Granite is slighter cheaper (INR 100 to INR 500 per sq. ft.), while sandstone and limestone are the most budget-friendly among natural stones as they cost between INR 50 and INR 200 per square foot.

Finally, we come to ceramic and porcelain tiles, which are the most common type of flooring in India. Depending upon the quality, the pattern and the colours, the prices of these tiles can vary between INR 50 to INR 450 per square foot.

It's always advisable to consult interior architects or designers to help with the right decision on flooring.