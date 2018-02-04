Your browser is out-of-date.

A wonderful villa with bright and modern interiors in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
Loading admin actions …

These are beautiful row houses or villa project designed by Deccan Structural Systems, a building supplies company. The Renaissance Nature walk in Kodigehalli is a wonderful and open design encouraging nature-loving families to move in, enjoy the large spaces and the beautiful homes. This project boasts of having a wonderful clubhouse for the villa owners to enjoy with facilities such as a Badminton Court, Squash Court, Gym and a Party Hall. While offering you the comforts of living in a community, this project also allows you to enjoy the luxuries of an independent home as well.

Simple Row Homes

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
With a simple entrance to your home, the garage is out front. The simple balcony on one side is balanced out perfectly with the large windows in the bedroom above.

Bedroom with a view

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
This cool bedroom has all the right views with the large walk-out window acting as a balcony to the lawns.

Simple Bedroom

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
Furnished well, this bedroom has enough sunlight to keep the room airy, bright and elegant. Using simple furniture will only accentuate the beauty of this natural room.

Modest Garden

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
This simple and small space is perfect for a small landscape. With a small lawn, this is an ideal place to laze around in some simple outdoor furniture. The wooden column at the end adds an interesting design element.

Functional Kitchen

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
A simple, functional and classic kitchen is what a woman needs and that is what you get in this unassuming yet stylish home.

Cool Bedroom

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
The ledge against the wall acts as a wonderful place to relax in this bedroom. While it can also act as a bookshelf, you can add some cushions to make it a beautiful nook.


Functional Bedroom

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
An extra room always comes in handy when you have guests. This room is perfect to ensure your guests stay comfortable and happy. The futons are perfect as they roll out into beds when you need.

Simplistic Bathrooms

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
These bathrooms are fitted with some of the best fixtures and despite being some of the simpler designs, they are perfect for any home.

Large Living Room

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
This beautiful space is large, open and airy allowing the natural light to filter in. You can use the space to design your home the way you like it but simple furniture and minimal accents allow the room to breathe.

Cozy Children’s Bedroom

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
This bedroom features a bed that has an extra bed hidden. This can roll out when you feel the need to use it. All of these homes features large windows which keep the home well-lit naturally.

Large Clubhouse

Villa Project at Renaissance Nature Walk
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


