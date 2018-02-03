Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A striking three-storied bungalow in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
Striking House Front Elevation: 40×60, 4BHK, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style houses
Loading admin actions …

This beautiful home is everything that you would want in a simple yet stylish home. Bearing in mind the requirements of the homeowners, the architects and designers from Ashwini Architects have ensured that there is enough natural light brightening up this huge home. Despite being a large home, they have tried to maintain a connectivity throughout the house with their novel design and ensured that the landscaping gives an impression of the home being surrounded by greenery.

Majestic View of the House

Striking House Front Elevation: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style houses
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House Front Elevation: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Viewing the house from outside gives the impression that it is a modern home that has been combined with elements and designs that are both functional and classy.

Spacious Sitting Room

Striking House Interior Designs: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style living room
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House Interior Designs: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

The high ceilings give a beautiful feel to the sitting room. The ornate and unique wall separator divides the space without really doing so.

Contemporary Living room

Striking House Interior Designs: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style living room
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House Interior Designs: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

The sofas have all been done up using an all-white palette and this makes the room look simple yet modern. The accents in the room are the only elements that bring in some color. The small space beyond the wall separator just adds the right amount of privacy.

Unique Stairs

Striking House Interior Designs: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style garage/shed
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House Interior Designs: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

The unique stairs make for a dramatic entrance and the landscaping all around makes the home look very much a part of the outdoors.

Green Home

Striking House Landscape Designs: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style houses Plant,Property,Building,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Wood,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,Floor
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House Landscape Designs: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

The spaces within the home have been used very creatively to bring the outdoors inside. Using smart drip technology, these plants and lawns need little or no maintenance. Thanks to the wonderful design on the roof, the lawns and plants will have natural light.

Stylish Living Room

Striking House Designs: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style living room
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House Designs: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

The minimalist living room with the Tv on the wall is an inviting and beautiful space. The white sofas continue to carry the theme that runs through the rest of the house. The high ceiling adds to the drama of the space.


Vertical Garden

Striking House GArden Designs: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style garden
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House GArden Designs: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Optimizing the available space, this home has a beautiful vertical garden which is quite cool not only visually but works wonderfully to bring down the temperature within the home.

Simplistic Kitchen

Striking House Kitchen Designs: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style kitchen
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House Kitchen Designs: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

This unique, compact yet functional kitchen looks gorgeous against the backdrop of the cool mustard color. Equipped with all the gadgets needed in a modern home, this kitchen includes a lovely bar table as well.

Gorgeous View

Striking House Room Designs: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Floors
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House Room Designs: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

This is a splendid view of the house from the top floor. You can see the dining table that is set against the backdrop of the garden making it a perfect visual. What this also accomplishes is that right through the day, you have natural light streaming in through the house, reducing the electricity consumption drastically.

Striking Garden

Striking House Designs Terrace Garden: 40×60, 4BHK Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

Striking House Designs Terrace Garden: 40×60, 4BHK

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Ashwin Architects In Bangalore

This beautiful space can be used to relax as the lawns and the garden makes the home look complete.Transform the way you look at homes and interiors by staying with us on the next tour! 7 beautiful and comfortable living rooms for Indian homes

A luxurious Bangalore residence with modern interiors
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks