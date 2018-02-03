A striking three-storied bungalow in Bangalore

This beautiful home is everything that you would want in a simple yet stylish home. Bearing in mind the requirements of the homeowners, the architects and designers from Ashwini Architects have ensured that there is enough natural light brightening up this huge home. Despite being a large home, they have tried to maintain a connectivity throughout the house with their novel design and ensured that the landscaping gives an impression of the home being surrounded by greenery.
Viewing the house from outside gives the impression that it is a modern home that has been combined with elements and designs that are both functional and classy.
The high ceilings give a beautiful feel to the sitting room. The ornate and unique wall separator divides the space without really doing so.
The sofas have all been done up using an all-white palette and this makes the room look simple yet modern. The accents in the room are the only elements that bring in some color. The small space beyond the wall separator just adds the right amount of privacy.
The unique stairs make for a dramatic entrance and the landscaping all around makes the home look very much a part of the outdoors.
The spaces within the home have been used very creatively to bring the outdoors inside. Using smart drip technology, these plants and lawns need little or no maintenance. Thanks to the wonderful design on the roof, the lawns and plants will have natural light.
The minimalist living room with the Tv on the wall is an inviting and beautiful space. The white sofas continue to carry the theme that runs through the rest of the house. The high ceiling adds to the drama of the space.
Optimizing the available space, this home has a beautiful vertical garden which is quite cool not only visually but works wonderfully to bring down the temperature within the home.
This unique, compact yet functional kitchen looks gorgeous against the backdrop of the cool mustard color. Equipped with all the gadgets needed in a modern home, this kitchen includes a lovely bar table as well.
This is a splendid view of the house from the top floor. You can see the dining table that is set against the backdrop of the garden making it a perfect visual. What this also accomplishes is that right through the day, you have natural light streaming in through the house, reducing the electricity consumption drastically.
This beautiful space can be used to relax as the lawns and the garden makes the home look complete.