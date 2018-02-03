Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish 4bhk apartment of 2500sqft in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
The Warm Bliss, Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist study/office Marble Brown
Loading admin actions …

This is a wonderful example of a modern yet functional home. This fairly large 2500 square feet home, has been designed keeping in mind the homeowners liking for a modern home that has warm undertones. Also, there was a need to create a home that would not only be traditional but could support unconventional Indian aesthetic elements. So, the architects at Milind Pai has proceeded to create a striking home by including several textures, elements,and materials. Further, he has combined artificial lighting with minimalistic furniture to create an open and clean home.

Warm Entrance

ENTRANCE FOYER Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Beige
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

ENTRANCE FOYER

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

Using a wonderful traditional jharokas against a wallpapered wall, this small space invites you into this beautiful home. The bright purple lounger is both functional and attractive as a design element.

Minimalistic Approach

The Warm Bliss, Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Brown
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

The Warm Bliss

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

This majestic entrance is accentuated by the striking mosaic wall which is further highlighted by the large round mirror which matches the unique and grand wall table. While this is a wonderful design element as you walk into the home, it also works to create the right contrasts in the room.

Serene and Calm Pooja Room

The Warm Bliss, Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist study/office Marble Brown Decoration,Building,Wood,Hall,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Living room,Ornament,Houseplant
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

The Warm Bliss

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

This simple room is all that you need when you need a few moments with the higher power. With a single idol in the center grabbing your attention, the wooden elements and the lighter color palette accentuates the look of the room.

Attractive Living Room

The Warm Bliss, Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist living room Marble Brown
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

The Warm Bliss

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

Using a light color palette, this room is both warm and welcoming. This is a beautiful place for wonderful conversations and good banter. The grey wall on the opposite side of the room tones down the room while the center table creates the right contrasts to balance the look.

Beautiful Sitting Room

The Warm Bliss, Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist living room Marble Beige
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

The Warm Bliss

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

The wonderful wooden backdrop for the Tv is extended into the roof to create a continuous and harmonious look all around the room. The color of the wood is carried right through by using them as accents in other parts of the room as well. For instance, the center table replicates the same design as on the roof.

Formal Dining Table

The Warm Bliss, Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist dining room Marble Brown
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

The Warm Bliss

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

The leather and the wood combination always bring forth a formal look to any room and this is exactly what this room looks like. The false ceiling adds a wonderful neutral look in an otherwise wood-heavy design.


Modern and Clean lines for Kitchen

The Warm Bliss, Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist kitchen Marble Brown
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

The Warm Bliss

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

The kitchen looks modern and structured and this is thanks to the clean lines and a simplistic approach.

Simple Bedroom

The Warm Bliss, Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist bedroom Marble Brown
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

The Warm Bliss

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

A minimalist approach has allowed this classic bedroom to look open, large and stylish.

Lovely Master Bedroom

The Warm Bliss, Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist bedroom Plywood Blue
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

The Warm Bliss

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

This is a great bedroom that is both functional and looks relaxing as well. The desk against the wall makes this room practical and efficient.For even more gorgeous ideas, take a look at this Ideabook. 8 modern kitchens to inspire you to renew yours

6 great ideas for your kitchen countertops
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks