A stylish 4bhk apartment of 2500sqft in Mumbai

This is a wonderful example of a modern yet functional home. This fairly large 2500 square feet home, has been designed keeping in mind the homeowners liking for a modern home that has warm undertones. Also, there was a need to create a home that would not only be traditional but could support unconventional Indian aesthetic elements. So, the architects at Milind Pai has proceeded to create a striking home by including several textures, elements,and materials. Further, he has combined artificial lighting with minimalistic furniture to create an open and clean home.