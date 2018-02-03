A stylish 4bhk apartment of 2500sqft in Mumbai

This is a wonderful example of a modern yet functional home. This fairly large 2500 square feet home, has been designed keeping in mind the homeowners liking for a modern home that has warm undertones. Also, there was a need to create a home that would not only be traditional but could support unconventional Indian aesthetic elements. So, the architects at Milind Pai has proceeded to create a striking home by including several textures, elements,and materials. Further, he has combined artificial lighting with minimalistic furniture to create an open and clean home.
Using a wonderful traditional jharokas against a wallpapered wall, this small space invites you into this beautiful home. The bright purple lounger is both functional and attractive as a design element.
This majestic entrance is accentuated by the striking mosaic wall which is further highlighted by the large round mirror which matches the unique and grand wall table. While this is a wonderful design element as you walk into the home, it also works to create the right contrasts in the room.
This simple room is all that you need when you need a few moments with the higher power. With a single idol in the center grabbing your attention, the wooden elements and the lighter color palette accentuates the look of the room.
Using a light color palette, this room is both warm and welcoming. This is a beautiful place for wonderful conversations and good banter. The grey wall on the opposite side of the room tones down the room while the center table creates the right contrasts to balance the look.
The wonderful wooden backdrop for the Tv is extended into the roof to create a continuous and harmonious look all around the room. The color of the wood is carried right through by using them as accents in other parts of the room as well. For instance, the center table replicates the same design as on the roof.
The leather and the wood combination always bring forth a formal look to any room and this is exactly what this room looks like. The false ceiling adds a wonderful neutral look in an otherwise wood-heavy design.
The kitchen looks modern and structured and this is thanks to the clean lines and a simplistic approach.
A minimalist approach has allowed this classic bedroom to look open, large and stylish.
This is a great bedroom that is both functional and looks relaxing as well. The desk against the wall makes this room practical and efficient.