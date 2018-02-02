A luxurious Bangalore residence with modern interiors

Today, we will take you on the tour of a lavish multi-storied house in Bangalore, where premium materials have been combined to create a modern and very stylish living experience. Wood has been used liberally both outside and inside the residence, while marble and granite appear for a classy look too. The colour palette is sober and neutral and the decor scheme is minimal, so that the rooms appear spacious, bright and airy. Sleek designs and modern furniture add to the appeal of this beautiful home. The architects at Geometrixs Architects and Engineers are to be credited for this project.
Wooden panels, white walls and grey detailing make this lofty house look elegant and beautiful. The lines are sleek and trendy, while the presence of numerous windows ensures that sunlight streams into the house generously. An airy balcony on the third level and the neat white boundary wall complete the stately look here.
The artistic use of wood makes this TV unit simple yet modern and very impressive. Paired with a white rectangle, white walls and white marble flooring, it looks cosy yet classy.
Black granite and Italian marble make the open kitchen’s counter very stylish and luxurious, while the modern design makes it easy for people to move around, communicate and still cook lavish meals. In the distance, you can see the entrance to the temple, with beautiful and colourful flower garlands adorning it.
Black granite and dark wooden drawers and cabinets make the modern kitchen a very bold and warm space. A window brings in lots of sunlight, while the glossy surfaces of the cabinets reflect that light for a bright look. The sleek handles also look great.
Glossy dark wooden doors with frosted glass panels make the entrance to the temple very classy. The flower garlands are vibrant and add tons of life to the space here.
The projecting and large window seat here is padded for ultimate comfort when you are lazing with a book or a cup of tea. The intricately filigreed panel is beautiful, and oodles of sunlight floods the room through this window.
Soft hues and neat furniture make this modern bedroom a very relaxing and serene space. The thick bedding, the pretty patterned wallpaper and the sleek shelf above the headboard all promise a very comfortable and aesthetically pleasing sleep session here.
