​Easy Ways to Repair Laminate

The best way to deal with scratches on a laminate bench top is prevention. A laminate surface can last for many years when treated carefully. To do this avoid scourers and abrasive cleaning products. These will damage the natural protective surface of the laminate. Do not place hot objects such as pots, trays or kettles on laminate, this will cause them to melt. Always use a board to cut food, never use the laminate surface. Avoid acidic foods such as lemons to come into contact with laminate surfaces. If you take care of your laminate surfaces, there will be no need to repair scratches or burns on your counter tops.

Laminate was once thought of as the cheap option for a kitchen countertop. It is now seen as a stylish and versatile alternative. It is available in a variety of colours, patterns and textures, making it one of the most flexible materials for kitchen countertops. One of the negative aspects of laminate is its tendency to scratch easily. However there are many clever ways to easily repair scratches in laminate counter tops, using wax, filler, paint and even crayons. Although the best way to have a beautiful laminate countertop is to prevent such scratches.