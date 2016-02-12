​Easy Ways to Repair Laminate

Laminate is an attractive and versatile material for your home. One of the most popular places it can be seen is on kitchen countertops. Laminate was once thought of as the poor sibling of the more desirable materials such as granite or stone, although these days laminate is finding a revival in popularity. There are many advantages laminate has over other countertop materials; it is low maintenance being easy to clean, it is economic and it is available in a huge number of colours and finishes. One criticism laminate often gets is its tendency to scratch easily. For those of you who have experienced your brand new countertops first scratch, fear not, there are easy ways to repair those scratches in your laminate. It could be as simple as applying wax, usng a filler, or replacing the section with new laminate. homify has done the research and gives you the easiest ways to repair your laminate.
A crayon is made from a base of wax. This is coloured to allow children to use it as a drawing implement. They can also be used to hide scratches from laminate surfaces such as kitchen counters and bedroom wardrobes. A scratch in a laminate surface can make a surface appear old and unattractive. To hide these scratches simply use a few crayons to hide the scratches. First use a crayon of a lighter colour and rub into the scratch, much the same way as you would fill a hole in wood. Next, use a darker colour and keep filling the scratch. Once it has been fully filled, buff off the excess wax with a soft cotton cloth. This will make the scratch appear less prominent.
When it comes to scratches, there are some laminates that hide scratches, such as lighter coloured and patterned laminate and others such as dark colours that did not hide the scratches very effectively. Wax can provide an economic and clever way to hide those nasty scratches in your laminate. By applying a coat of paste wax this will add a shine to the surface and help to hide the scratches. To do this first clean the countertop thoroughly using soap and warm water. Next, using a cloth rub in a good amount of furniture wax into the laminate, ensuring that you push it into the scratches. Allow this to dry, then buff off the remaining wax. This is a wonderful way to hide scratches and give the surface a beautiful shine. This kitchen was designed by Bonito Designs.
Unfortunately, there may have been an accident in your kitchen or bathroom that has resulted in a more serious scratch or burn to your laminate countertop. This may have been a hot object burning the surface or a sharp knife slipping off a cutting board and onto the countertop. In these circumstances wax will not be sufficient to hide such a deep mark. For these situations it may be necessary to use plastic laminate filler. Plastic laminate filler works by providing a plastic material to fill the scratch or blemish. Once applied it is left for up to 24 hours. After this time it is polished off using a furniture wax. This method can be used for both kitchen and bathroom laminate surfaces.
If your laminate has too many scratches across the entire surface to deal with individually, it may be time to seek an alternative solution. One such solution is a plastic laminate paint. These products are designed specifically to refinish the surface of laminate countertops. There are a variety of finishes available, including a faux granite look. To achieve this look first begin by removing all dirt and grease from the laminate. Next, fill in any scratches and other damage with body filler. Allow this to dry completely before continuing. When you are sure that it is completely dry, rub the edges down to a smooth finish. Next, sand the surface of the laminate completely to remove any gloss. Now its time to paint. Use slow even strokes to achieve an even coverage. These cupboards were designed by My Italian Living.
When the damage to your laminate countertop will not be fixed with wax, filler or crayon it is time to bring out the big guns. For the bigger fixes it may require a patch. It may be difficult to effectively patch laminate bench tops as the exact colour or pattern may be difficult to find. However if you manage to find a piece that matches, it is a straightforward process. Cut your fill piece to a size that will cover the damaged section of laminate. File down the edges until they are smooth. Place it over the damaged area and trace around the edge. Cut along this line to remove the old damaged laminate. Remove all the old laminate carefully. When the surface is clean and dry apply a contact cement and place the new laminate piece in place. Use a furniture wax to polish the surface.
The best way to deal with scratches on a laminate bench top is prevention. A laminate surface can last for many years when treated carefully. To do this avoid scourers and abrasive cleaning products. These will damage the natural protective surface of the laminate. Do not place hot objects such as pots, trays or kettles on laminate, this will cause them to melt. Always use a board to cut food, never use the laminate surface. Avoid acidic foods such as lemons to come into contact with laminate surfaces. If you take care of your laminate surfaces, there will be no need to repair scratches or burns on your counter tops.
Laminate was once thought of as the cheap option for a kitchen countertop. It is now seen as a stylish and versatile alternative. It is available in a variety of colours, patterns and textures, making it one of the most flexible materials for kitchen countertops. One of the negative aspects of laminate is its tendency to scratch easily. However there are many clever ways to easily repair scratches in laminate counter tops, using wax, filler, paint and even crayons. Although the best way to have a beautiful laminate countertop is to prevent such scratches. These are just a few clever tricks. For more inspiration see A Home for a Lifetime.