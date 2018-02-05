Your browser is out-of-date.

10 important Vastu Shastra ideas for your home entrance

LEENA JHA
House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vastu Shastra lays lots of emphasis on the main entrance of the house. The entrance of the home is not just there to welcome the family and guests, but it is also the entry and exit point for the energy. The world is made up of energy. Whether positive or negative, energy affects the life of the inhabitants of the home. Obviously the positive energy will bring in prosperity and happiness. Negative energy… well do we have to say. Today we have brought for you 10 simple Vastu tips for the home entrance. Follow them and make your home a happy place to live in.

1. Coordinate between the main gate and entrance door

Exterior Ansari Architects Modern houses
Ansari Architects

Exterior

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Having the main gate of the house and the entrance door along the same line is considered to be inauspicious according to Vastu. This will avoid the direct flow of energy. Also make sure that no shadow falls on the main door, especially those of trees and buildings.

​2. Direction is important

Nahata Residence., In-situ Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
In-situ Design

Nahata Residence.

In-situ Design
In-situ Design
In-situ Design

It is important to place the entrance door in the right direction. It should always be in the north, north-east, east, or west. These directions are considered to be auspicious according to Vastu.

​3. Leave the negativity outside

Bairro Alto - Apartamento T2, Sizz Design Scandinavian style doors
Sizz Design

Sizz Design
Sizz Design
Sizz Design

Make sure that you have a doormat near the main entrance of the house. Doormats not only wipe the dirt out of the shoes, it also absorbs the negative energy and prevents it entering your home.

​4. Bigger the better

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs Modern windows & doors
ES Designs

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

The main door of your house should be bigger than any other door of the home. The main door should open in the clockwise direction and it is better to have the main door in two parts instead of just one.

​5. Beautiful and vibrant

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

The main door should open to a beautiful and vibrant surrounding bubbling with fresh energy both while you enter and exit from the home. This is to give you and your family happy and pleasant feelings while coming or going out of the house.

6. ​Stepping into the house

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

If there are steps that take you to your home, make sure that it is in odd numbers. Also it should higher than the approach way or pathway.


​7. Family name on the door

Outside Entrance homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Outside Entrance

homify
homify
homify

According to Vastu it is important to have a nameplate on the main door or in the front of the entrance. It is believed that the nameplate invites wealth, prosperity and good health into your home.

8. Avoid the corner

Villa Mrs. Nabila , Rêny Eclectic style doors
Rêny

Rêny
Rêny
Rêny

According to Vastu, avoid the corners while designing the main entrance of the house. In fact it should be constructed a few feet away from any corners. It is best in the interest of the inhabitants.

​9. Best material for the door

Residence, Al Imaraa Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Al Imaraa

Residence

Al Imaraa
Al Imaraa
Al Imaraa

The main door of the entrance should be strong and sturdy without any cracks or damages. Wood is considered to be the best material for the doors. Avoid metals for the door or even for the frame of the door.  Make the door look beautiful.

​10. Clean and clear

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

Keep the way to your entrance clean, clear and free from any obstruction. Make the pathway beautiful so that your mind and soul will be filled with positive vibe while taking the way to your home.

Follow these Vastu tips to keep away negative energy from your home: 7 vastu tips to keep the negative energy away from your home

Which of these tips do you follow? Respond in the comments.


