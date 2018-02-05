10 important Vastu Shastra ideas for your home entrance

Vastu Shastra lays lots of emphasis on the main entrance of the house. The entrance of the home is not just there to welcome the family and guests, but it is also the entry and exit point for the energy. The world is made up of energy. Whether positive or negative, energy affects the life of the inhabitants of the home. Obviously the positive energy will bring in prosperity and happiness. Negative energy… well do we have to say. Today we have brought for you 10 simple Vastu tips for the home entrance. Follow them and make your home a happy place to live in.
Having the main gate of the house and the entrance door along the same line is considered to be inauspicious according to Vastu. This will avoid the direct flow of energy. Also make sure that no shadow falls on the main door, especially those of trees and buildings.
It is important to place the entrance door in the right direction. It should always be in the north, north-east, east, or west. These directions are considered to be auspicious according to Vastu.
Make sure that you have a doormat near the main entrance of the house. Doormats not only wipe the dirt out of the shoes, it also absorbs the negative energy and prevents it entering your home.
The main door of your house should be bigger than any other door of the home. The main door should open in the clockwise direction and it is better to have the main door in two parts instead of just one.
The main door should open to a beautiful and vibrant surrounding bubbling with fresh energy both while you enter and exit from the home. This is to give you and your family happy and pleasant feelings while coming or going out of the house.
If there are steps that take you to your home, make sure that it is in odd numbers. Also it should higher than the approach way or pathway.
According to Vastu it is important to have a nameplate on the main door or in the front of the entrance. It is believed that the nameplate invites wealth, prosperity and good health into your home.
According to Vastu, avoid the corners while designing the main entrance of the house. In fact it should be constructed a few feet away from any corners. It is best in the interest of the inhabitants.
The main door of the entrance should be strong and sturdy without any cracks or damages. Wood is considered to be the best material for the doors. Avoid metals for the door or even for the frame of the door. Make the door look beautiful.
Keep the way to your entrance clean, clear and free from any obstruction. Make the pathway beautiful so that your mind and soul will be filled with positive vibe while taking the way to your home.
