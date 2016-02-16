Top 6 Ideas to a DIY Bed Frame

One of the most basic DIY beds you can make is the wooden frame bed. It is also one of the most attractive, with its stunning simplicity. The secret to making the best wooden bed frame is choosing the best timber. Recycled timber is often the most economical way of making a bed frame, it can also be the most attractive. Recycled timber can have wonderful patterns on their surface, reflecting their previous uses. Be sure to make sketches of your bed prior to construction to ensure you have the correct size. This simple recycled timber frame is a wonderful example. The stunning recycled timber tells a story of a life before this bed. It would be a great addition to a minimalist or industrial bedroom.

The bedroom is one of the most personal spaces in the home. It is important that it is a place that you feel comfortable and relaxed. A bed that reflects your own style can create such an atmosphere. This can be difficult to achieve on a budget. There are solutions however. Many stylish beds can be made simply by a novice builder. The pipe bed, pallet bed or the hanging bed are just a few examples. These are great ways to make your bedroom a space to call your own. For more inspiration see DIY Interior Decorating Tips.