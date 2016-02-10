After a particularly exhausting day at work, do you look forward to a long, hot bath or a refreshing shower when you come back home? Or, are you someone who gets creative ideas for a challenging client meeting, while getting ready in the bathroom in the morning? Surely you have noticed how this particular corner of your house, plays a major role in presenting a new you to the world every day. So why not try and turn your washroom into a sanctuary, where you don’t just get rejuvenated physically, but mentally too!
Bringing natural elements inside a house is believed to improve the well-being of both the body and mind of its inhabitants. Which is why; decorating interiors with indoor plants is increasingly becoming popular nowadays. But to give your bathroom a natural feel, you don’t have to restrict yourself to greenery only. There are many other possibilities to play around with.
Here we bring you some innovative ideas for welcoming the power of nature inside your washroom. Embrace these tips to transform your toilet into a unique getaway from the stress and anxiety of a fast paced life.
Imagine entering your bathroom and being greeted by some lively palms when you are looking in the mirror. What a way to start the day, right? Take a hint from this rustic toilet. It is equipped with adequate greenery behind the stylish sinks and a simple but robust countertop. Natural light floods the zone through the windows and skylights, so necessary for big plants.
The feel of walking on a river bed can be immensely invigorating. Implement this therapeutic feeling in your bathroom with river stones in dark or light shades. See how they have been used abundantly on the walls and floor of the bathroom pictured here.
A solid wooden countertop also enhances the natural feel efficiently. Don’t miss the quaint bunch of flowers on it. A smart storage unit beneath the sink offers space to house various toiletries and cleaning products. The lamp exudes old world charm besides offering a delightful home spa experience.
The gorgeous technique of colour washing is found in many homes in Tuscany, Italy. You can pick terracotta or sienna shades as the base colour for your bathroom walls, as shown in the image above. Such hues feel earthy and inviting when you step in for a shower. A glaze is then applied on that base colour in a cross-hatch manner for a textured finish. Other visual effects can also be achieved by varying the application style. We suggest that you get in touch with a professional painter if you want a rich but subtle colour washed look for your toilet walls.
Also observe how the window sill is designed to accommodate verdant plant lives, which receive a generous amount of sunlight every day. The old fashioned hurricane lamp hanging against the colour washed wall, heightens the rustic charm of the bathroom.
Observe the pebble layout under the sink of the bathroom pictured above, to understand what we mean. This Scandinavian style toilet is the brainchild of Rover BC, designers from Ukraine. The long countertop is simple but stylishly designed, so that all essentials can be organised neatly. The rod under the sink is perfect for hanging towels and a large wicker basket acts as the ideal receptacle for dirty laundry. A vibrant green sprig of leaves works amazingly well with the pebbles, to impart a natural feel to the space. And the quaint vase is an elegant touch.
Do you have a stunning indoor garden? And does your bathroom lie adjacent to it? Then consider opting for a glass wall that lets you soak in the beauty of nature while you are relaxing in the tub. Take a hint from the washroom shown above. See how the natural light which is bestowing itself on the plants is also filling the bathroom lovingly. You can also watch the rain while taking a shower, if your garden is in an open spot!
The wooden floor and ceiling enhances the natural aura further. You can choose to keep a few small potted plants inside too. Installing a large mirror on the wall opposite the glazing can be a good idea, especially if you have a small or narrow bathroom. It can introduce the illusion of expansive space even when there is hardly any.
If you are sincerely enthusiastic about ideas which are eco-friendly, then this raw wood sink carved from a log is perfect for you. It is durable, sturdy and will make your bathroom stand out from the crowd by miles! Many other designs may also be available in the market today. Wooden toilet seats are among the other items to consider if you want to be in close touch with nature!
In the bathroom pictured above, note how the mosaic wall cladding complements the glamour of the sink. A single potted plant boosts the homely mood.
The rustic, warm and welcoming bathroom shown above is nothing less than a centre of attraction! The stone clad ceiling is extremely earthy and evokes positive emotions, irrespective of the time of the day. And the stone clad bath acts as icing on the cake. Observe how the gentle, mellow lights produce an ambiance of utter relaxation. A bunch of decorative branches and the conventional storage shelves flanking the pedestal sink are the details you can’t miss.
So what are you waiting for? Go for the “natural” idea that tugs at your heart strings the most, and watch your bathroom become a tranquil haven for those moments when you are only with yourself. While some ideas are easy to execute by yourself, others may require you to contact an interior designer. For more inspirations, you can browse through this ideabook – Tips for creating a country style bathroom.