A luxurious living experience like no other

A home is more than a building. It is a living experience to be savored and enjoyed. Join us on this tour today to check out an exquisite apartment designed by Aijaz Hakim Architect, based in Pune, India. ABIL is a leading provider of luxury residential housing, with most of their clients being celebrities and heads of corporate business. The apartment we will look at shortly has a clean, sophisticated design, and ensures the best of the luxurious living experiences. We hope you will find some inspiration for your home through the tour of this exclusive luxurious residential housing. Let's have a sneak peek at what the celebrities and heads of corporate business have been enjoying shall we?
The spacious living room is optimised by the spacious seating that is created by the big, comfy sofa set. The u-shaped layout of the sofa is also ideal for seating a lot of people comfortably. After all, it does make sense for a spacious home to be able to host many guests. Earthy hues give this living room a natural feel that is laid-back and relaxing, while framed up posters of photographs on the wall add a personal touch which is casual and trendy too.
Here at homify, we find that the most satisfactory homemade meals are had when there's a close interaction between the person preparing the food, the place the food is prepared in, and the diners. These relationships are facilitated by the interior architecture and design of the home. As you can see here the dining room has a full view of the kitchen and vice versa. The dining room also has the advantage of being in the view of the living room, making it the heart of the home as it is right in the middle.
This kitchen is bright white, shiny and happy as can be. It is a dream kitchen for many, being pure white and ultra modern looking. The beige walls and flooring make the modular white kitchen shine even brighter, while the bright yellow lighting illuminate the whole kitchen in a beautiful, warm glow. Browse through kitchen designs here on homify for more inspiration and ideas.
Here's an extension of the indoors right outside the house. The patio is divided from the inside of the house by a large glass sliding door which provides full view. Typical garden furniture with comfortable upholstery in black and white furnish the patio, making it a cozy area to chill out. A lovely garden would make this snug patio complete.
The master bedroom is dominated by earthy brown colours, giving it a cozy natural feel. Parquet wooden floors enhance the natural feel, while clean straight lines and minimal decorations give the room a minimalist style. The spacious room has plenty of space for a couch, a dressing table, and a big wooden study table as well. A certain level of maturity and tradition is reflected in this master bedroom, but it still maintains an overall modern look, giving it the perfect balance.
Bedrooms like people, can
feel and age too. It might not necessarily be the age they really are, but you get a feeling that they are young at heart or have an old soul. The bedroom pictured is definitely young at heart with its vibrant purple coloured bedding and carpet with colorful striking colors. The bright colors are well balanced against white and other light colors. We have now come to the end of our tour. We hope you enjoyed the tour of this luxurious residential housing as much as we did. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a stellar apartment in Bangalore.