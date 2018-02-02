Your browser is out-of-date.

This regal residence in Mumbai has impressive lighting and decor

If you wish to live like a king, all you need are some great ideas and a sufficient budget. Also, you will find this home tour to be very inspiring. Situated in Mumbai, this spacious residence is a luxurious affair with its regal furniture and generous touches of gold. The colour palette in common areas is gold and white for a very elegant and rich look, while the children’s rooms are lively and very vibrant. Innovative lighting and dramatic decor add to the lavish feel of the interiors. Read on to know more about this fantastic project by the interior designers and decorators at SP Interiors.

Live like a king

This classic style living space stands out with its beautifully carved royal furniture and bold printed cushions. A carved panel on the ceiling and the ultramodern TV unit light up this area stylishly, while the bar unit in the corner wows with its glossy doors. The gold and white colour palette is very sophisticated and rich.

Open layout

The living zone seamlessly merges with the dining for an open and airy look. The creative carvings on the sofas are of special note and the sculpture is Asian in spirit. The overall ambiance is stately and very opulent.

Dining luxuries

Dining is indeed a royal affair in this home. The chairs with their elegant design and beautiful carvings complement the luxurious table nicely. Gold and white once again is the colour combination here, and the mellow lighting creates a soothing vibe.

Stylish and soothing bedroom

Rendered in whites and creams, the spacious and modern bedroom looks inviting and peaceful. The soft and warm colours join hands with the large bed and the beautifully textured wall behind the TV for a lavish and fashionable look. The silky curtains and the gentle lighting enhance the atmosphere.

Pretty in pink

The daughter’s bedroom looks charming and feminine in pink, and the actual rendition is better than the proposed image. Pink on the bed, on the closet as well as the stylish wall panel make this room a fairy land of sorts.

Funky room for the boy

The boy’s bedroom is an explosion of colours, be it on his bed, funky cushions or the wardrobe. One of the closet doors features all superheroes in their stylish avatars and the smiley-shaped yellow cushion is surely a stunner.  

Read another story - A contemporary duplex flat full of warmth in Mumbai

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


