7 Creative Ways of Utilising the Space behind Sofas

Life in smaller apartments or modestly-sized houses is mostly about optimising space. You are constantly trying to find a way to make room for all your stuff, and yet make your interiors look classy at the same time! And it is not an easy thing to do. Your living room is especially a space which must cater to utility and aesthetic appeal equally.

While we are talking about living rooms, have you noticed how the dead space behind the sofa commonly goes to waste? Maybe you wish you could have put it to good use in some way, but you are not sure how to go about it. So here we bring you some innovative ideas of utilizing such space, which can enhance the beauty of your living area or offer smart functionality. Get inspired by these tips or feel free to tweak them a bit, depending on your requirement and the amount of room you have behind your sofa.