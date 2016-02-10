7 Creative Ways of Utilising the Space behind Sofas

Life in smaller apartments or modestly-sized houses is mostly about optimising space. You are constantly trying to find a way to make room for all your stuff, and yet make your interiors look classy at the same time! And it is not an easy thing to do. Your living room is especially a space which must cater to utility and aesthetic appeal equally.
While we are talking about living rooms, have you noticed how the dead space behind the sofa commonly goes to waste? Maybe you wish you could have put it to good use in some way, but you are not sure how to go about it. So here we bring you some innovative ideas of utilizing such space, which can enhance the beauty of your living area or offer smart functionality. Get inspired by these tips or feel free to tweak them a bit, depending on your requirement and the amount of room you have behind your sofa.
The small but stylishly decked apartment shown above helps you to understand what we are implying. If there is enough space to put in a mattress and couple of cushions behind your sofa, it can easily become a nook for unwinding after a hard day’s work.
Observe how two steps lead to a raised platform for placing the bedding. A glass partition subtly demarcates the two regions and streamlines the otherwise casual appearance of the room. The “chilling” zone is also equipped with reading lamps poised over the bed and quirky wall arts. And bright cushions on the sofa and a geometrically intriguing rug add fun to the space where guests are welcomed. We think this idea is particularly ideal for bachelors sharing an apartment.
Is there just a little bit of space behind your sofa? Not enough to fit in a table or shelf, but enough for a ledge? Then you can still use it for flaunting your collection of home decor items, books, family vacation photos or other little odds and ends.
Take a hint from this eclectic style living room designed by Amory Brown Ltd., interior architects from London. The ledge behind the white sofa not only exhibits different artefacts, but also offers space for accommodating some verdant greenery. The white walls and ceiling of this room look bright and inviting when flooded with natural light. And the lively green rug helps in animating the space. Don’t miss the beauty of the quaint mirrors on the wall above the ledge, and how the cushions add pops of colour to the simple room.
Maybe you have enough room behind the sofa in your living room, and the space looks a little barren to you. Why not add a simple study desk and chair equipped with all necessary stationery? In the living room pictured above, see how the study desk elegantly complements the shade of the sofa set and the flooring. A chic table lamp adds a touch of sophistication easily.
This setup can be especially helpful when you have business guests coming over. Not only can the desk come in handy for holding your official documents, it shows how serious you are about what you do!
Modern apartments nowadays often let you integrate living, dining and kitchen areas seamlessly. So if the space behind your sofa allows you to fit in a dining table or kitchen island, go for it by all means.
Check out the sleek stainless steel kitchen island and the wooden dining table aligned cleverly around the sofa above. The host can conveniently whip us easy dishes or lay out the plates for meals, while chatting with his or her guests. Ample natural light enters the room through the glass doors, augmenting the rustic charm of the walls and floor. A bunch of bright flowers and a couple of brilliant red cushions add life to the area.
The living room above is an example of refined luxury. It is quite spacious and is appropriately equipped with plush sofas and enticing chandeliers. And the spaces behind both the sofas make way for narrow, chic tables with flowers and matching fashionable lamps, arranged neatly on them.
A large mirror on the mantelpiece further augments the size of the room. The tall silver-toned vases add a dash of class to the decor.
Full body or full length mirrors can be placed behind sofas to lend an impression of space, and also to add a dose of dazzle to your interiors! Take a look at the living room above to understand what we mean.
Also note how the use of bricks provides a hint of earthiness in an otherwise modern space. The rugs play along well with the ambiance too. For colour, the vibrant wall paintings work beautifully. And lush indoor plants cleverly bring nature inside.
If you are passionate about books and always looking for more space to house your collection, then the area behind your sofa can be a godsend. You can go for a floor to ceiling shelf or wall shelf, depending on how much space you have at your disposal.
In the simply but modishly furnished room above, the shelf not only holds books, but also other knickknacks of sentimental value. A small blue rug, a few cushions with checked pattern and a minimalistic corner table with a decor piece on it, are points of interest too. The flooring and the centre table get along nicely, and the adequate influx of sunlight brightens up the white walls and ceiling lovingly.
Now that you have so many ideas for sprucing up the space behind your sofa, take some time to decide which one is closest to your heart and needs. Or if you are still confused, consult an interior designer who can show you the right path to follow.