Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 small gardens for the stairs and home entrance

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Reforma e interiores, Lu Andreolla Arquitetura Lu Andreolla Arquitetura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Nowadays, more and more people want a green space inside their home. No matter what size the house is, they want to experience the benefits of calmness and beauty that nature offers.

In your home, you should look for the best place to locate a small garden. The space below the staircase and the entrance area of the house are favourites as they help to decorate the home. In addition, they won’t escape the eyes of anyone who enters the house.

In today's ideabook, we present 15 ideas for a small interior garden, which will look great in these environments.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. A garden at the entrance of the house for a spectacular welcome

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The decoration of one’s house, should represent one’s tastes and personality, leaving a good impression on those who visit. A nice  garden at the entrance offers a warm welcome as upon crossing the door, everyone will get a pleasant and refreshing surprise.

Get more inspiration for modern entrance designs.

2. The ideal textures for the garden

The Running Wall Residence, LIJO.RENY.architects LIJO.RENY.architects Houses Plant,Building,Window,Wood,Houseplant,Stairs,Terrestrial plant,Flooring,Hardwood,House
LIJO.RENY.architects

The Running Wall Residence

LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects

When starting to design the garden, we must consider the characteristics of the style that marks the decoration and architecture of the house. In this image, we see an exquisite combination of stone and wood to achieve an environment that reflects nature.

3. The choice of plants

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Iron/Steel Wood effect
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

We must also consider what plants we can use in the space intended for the garden. Remember that the plants need to be healthy, and they require a certain amount of light and space to grow.

Find out about the types of indoor plants to use for a healthy environment in your home.

4. Making the most of every space in the home

Cobertura Duplex Edificio Mandarim - Condomínio Peninsula, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Modern conservatory
Cadore Arquitetura

Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura

In most houses, the space below the staircase is wasted. A great alternative is to use it to set up a beautiful garden. You will come across several inspiring designs, in this ideabook.

5. A few pretty flowerpots

Reforma e interiores, Lu Andreolla Arquitetura Lu Andreolla Arquitetura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lu Andreolla Arquitetura

Lu Andreolla Arquitetura
Lu Andreolla Arquitetura
Lu Andreolla Arquitetura

Placing some pots under the stairs is all that you need to have a small garden inside the home. Several sizes of containers, plant styles and colours can be combined with a pebble carpet to achieve a stunning aesthetic.


6. If not below, then at least take advantage of the wall of the staircase

Apartamento Privado (Duplex) Zona do Lumiar/Lisboa - Portugal, LC Vertical Gardens LC Vertical Gardens Modern garden
LC Vertical Gardens

LC Vertical Gardens
LC Vertical Gardens
LC Vertical Gardens

The staircase offers several alternatives to add sensational decoration to the home. If you can’t or don’t want to use the space below the stairs, you can use one of the walls and dedicate the space to a vertical garden, as seen in this design.

7. When the staircase is near the front door

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

If the design of your home is the same as the one in this image, where the staircase is near the entrance of the house, placing large planters on the steps can create an impressive detail.

8. Greenhouse style

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern conservatory
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

To make the indoor garden more prominent, you can make a kind of greenhouse near the entrance of the house. Observe how in this project, the garden has a significant presence in the space and generates the sensation of having an additional environment?

Get inspired by these rock garden designs for your indoor garden.

9. The style customized to the size

Casa de los 5 Patios, Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Eclectic style garden Concrete White
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

If your staircase is narrow and elongated, integrate a garden with the same characteristics so that both the elements do not clash. What should be sought primarily is harmony in the space.

10. Vertical gardens are also perfect at the entrance

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

The great advantage of vertical gardens is that they do not take away much of the physical space of the house. They also add a lot of personality, texture and colour to the walls of the home. Get inspired by this design to create a beautiful entrance for the house.

11. Make it stand out

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern windows & doors
Interiorisarte

Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte

Depending on the colours and the textures that prevail in the environment, we can make the garden the highlight of the decoration of the entrance of the house. Here, the garden is located against a black stone wall and unpolished stones on the floor, so the vibrant green colour of the plants stands out impressively.

12. Emphasizing the path to the interior

Cozinha SJ, KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design Modern conservatory
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

If you have the space and the budget, this is a great idea for the garden at the entrance of the house. On one side, is a glass wall that allows the garden to be integrated into the interior of the house. On the opposite wall, is a vertical garden, with purple flowering plants in the lower part, which creates a path that emphasizes the course towards the interior of the house.

13. Stylish details

Casa Tucanes, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

If you want to create a refined look in the garden, choose stylish plants, lights and flowers such as the peace lilies you see in this image. These plants are perfect for the interior of the house, as they do not require direct sunlight.

14. A garden that softens the harshness of metal

homify Modern conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stairs can often have cold elements such as metal. By incorporating a small garden in the hollow underneath, the atmosphere will become warmer and more welcoming.

15. All the benefits of nature at home

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plant,Building,Window,Fixture,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Door,Real estate,Facade
Muraliarchitects

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

Having green spaces inside the home, will bring multiple benefits. The air will be purified. It will help to keep the interior cooler, and your mind and body will feel more relaxed. Moreover, your home will also look beautiful, naturally.

If you didn't see a suitable design for your indoor garden, here are some ideas for small gardens that fit anywhere in your house.

A beautiful classy apartment designed at Rs. 60 lakhs in Chennai
Which of these ideas will you copy? Let us know why in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks