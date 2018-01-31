15 small gardens for the stairs and home entrance

Nowadays, more and more people want a green space inside their home. No matter what size the house is, they want to experience the benefits of calmness and beauty that nature offers.

In your home, you should look for the best place to locate a small garden. The space below the staircase and the entrance area of the house are favourites as they help to decorate the home. In addition, they won’t escape the eyes of anyone who enters the house.

In today's ideabook, we present 15 ideas for a small interior garden, which will look great in these environments.