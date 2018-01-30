10 pergolas that will make the entrance of your house look spectacular

The entrance of your house doesn’t always have to be fully enclosed with a roof. You can also opt for a pergola in either an open or a closed design, or with some light and transparent material, to protect and decorate the main entrance. They are the perfect feature for the entrance of your house, either to cover a garden without blocking the natural light that is essential for the healthy growth of your plants, or to create a beautiful highlight that accentuates the entrance.

Today, we present 10 home entrances with pergolas. You can save the ones you like to an ideabook, so that you can easily refer to them when it’s time to design your entrance.