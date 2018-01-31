Your browser is out-of-date.

17 incredible ideas to make small patio look amazingly beautiful

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
ALLA PASSEGGIATA, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Every space of your home is there for a reason and deserves to look beautiful. We are sure that even you believe in it and work to make every nook and corner of your home pretty with your touch. But sometimes the challenging shape and size of the space is a matter of concern; like the small patio of your home which is waiting for your Midas touch. To help in your endeavor, today we have brought for you 17 stunning pictures of small patio for you to copy the ideas or take inspiration from them. Have a look!

​1. A walk to remember

ALLA PASSEGGIATA, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

If you have a patio which is also the walkway to your home, use one side of it and create a beautiful pine and stone garden all along the wall. Show your creativity while pruning the pines and make the walk a memorable one.

​2. Different hue of patio

VERDE FACILE ED ELEGANTE, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

To give an interesting make-over to your patio, use different shades of pebbles and stones, or even the plants. The view of the small garden will be sensational.

​3. Romantic getaway

CasaCor Trio | 2010, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Minimalist style garden
Folha Paisagismo

Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo

Take advantage of the privacy of your patio to create a perfect personal space and a romantic getaway. Keep a couple of comfortable chair and lay pebbles on the path to make the approach smooth. A few green plants will surely add some freshness and charm into the space.

​4. All along the line

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

A long patio is a perfect place to exploit the length all along the wall. Place the furniture in a line. For plants and planters, you can always use the wall to create a beautiful and organized garden.

​5. Nature at its best

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

The amazing thing about small space is that it challenges your creativity and brings out the best from you. Take a clue from here to create a vertical garden made of bamboo pots climbing up the walls. It is stunning!

​6. Forest with a pathway

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style conservatory
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

If the patio is too small to make space for chairs, leave it behind and convert the little space into a little forest with a pathway. Choose the plants depending upon the sunlight. Pathway will help you in taking care of your little forest and a stroll amidst the greenery.


​7. The green wall

HOTEL SOLACE, VERDE360 VERDE360 Commercial spaces Hotels
VERDE360

HOTEL SOLACE

VERDE360
VERDE360
VERDE360

Take advantage of the height of the wall and paint it in natural green. A vertical garden on the wall will not only look amazing through the glass doors, it will provide a cover and protection from the outside world.

​8. Pots and planters

ANGOLI PROVENZALI | Genova, marta carraro marta carraro Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
marta carraro

marta carraro
marta carraro
marta carraro

Fill your small patio with pots and planters and you will never feel the size. The dense greenery will make it beautiful and lively.

​9. The sound of water

IL GIARDINO DELLE NINFEE, AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN Modern garden
AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN

AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN
AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN
AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN

The sound of water fills the mind and soul with peaceful tranquility. Plan the space and you can have a fountain draining its water into a small pond with lots of greenery all along the flow. Decorate it with yellow lights and rustic lamps to make it more beautiful.

​10. A bench and a beautiful garden

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

A shelve of hanging pots, a corner filled with flowering plants and a bench to sit and enjoy it; it’s a beautiful and happy place to be.

11. The warmth of wooden planters

Projekt balkonu, ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas

ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas

Beautiful planters are sufficient to fill the space to make it gorgeous. If the planters are filled with the plants of your choice, the space no matter how big or small it is, it will come alive. Decorate it along the wall to keep the pathway free for walking.

​12. Customized furniture

Projekt balkonu, ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas

ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas

Design the furniture so that it fits and blend into the space. Instead of opting for the regular garden furniture you can design and customized the furniture with the material of your choice.

​13. The greenhouse

Verrières Atelier d'artistes , Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Metal Multicolored
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

Plan and create your own greenhouse right in your patio. You can always adjust the size according to the space available. Make sure to keep a couple of chairs from where you can enjoy the view of your greenhouse.

​14. The comfort of green

E. A. Ofisi Peyzaj Projesi, konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti. konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti. Commercial spaces Office buildings
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.

konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.

A bed of white shiny stones, green shrubs to provide the much needed contrast and freshness and an inviting little comfortable bench enticing you to enjoy the beauty spread in the small patio. What are you waiting for?

​15. An evening in the patio

Inessence Sales Gallery, Tinderbox Landscape Studio Tinderbox Landscape Studio Tropical style garden
Tinderbox Landscape Studio

Tinderbox Landscape Studio
Tinderbox Landscape Studio
Tinderbox Landscape Studio

If you think that there is not much potential in your small patio, think again. Wooden pathway on the side, vertical garden on the walls and a fountain in the middle; to finish it off the LED lights emerges from the stone bed to light the evening. Imagine an evening here!

​16. Wood beneath the feet

Terraza Madrid, Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo

Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo
Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo
Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo

Vegetation definitely makes a change in the ambience. However, the texture of floor and walls too add up to the beauty of the space. This patio wouldn’t have looked as attractive and warm as it looks with wood and stone on the floor if they were not there.

​17. A complete garden

Terraza relax en Marid, La Paisajista - Jardines con Alma La Paisajista - Jardines con Alma Commercial spaces Office buildings
La Paisajista - Jardines con Alma

La Paisajista - Jardines con Alma
La Paisajista—Jardines con Alma
La Paisajista - Jardines con Alma

A few pieces of furniture and planters arranged properly will create a beautiful and comfortable patio to enjoy your winter days and summer nights with your family and friends.

Feeling inspired but still looking for more ideas, then check this out: 20 beautiful indoor gardens and ideas for the patio

A beautifully planned 2bhk apartment in Mumbai
Which one of these patio inspired you the most? Please let us know.


