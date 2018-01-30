10 vital Vastu tips for your living room

In any house, the living room is the main area for socializing. Therefore, it not only needs to look attractive, but also should have a pleasant ambiance filled with positive energy. While beautiful and modern living rooms can be designed with the help of a professional interior designer, enhancing the positivity in the environment using the ancient Indian system, Vastu Shastra, can go a long way towards making the space more enjoyable both for your family as well as visitors.

While you can consult a Vastu professional for eliminating negativity and bringing positive energy to your living room, we at homify, have put together this ideabook with some easy-to-implement tips that you can undertake on your own to bring happiness, health and success to your home.