A stunning 6500sqft bungalow with soothing interiors in Hyderabad

Spacious and rendered mostly in creams, whites and beiges, this bungalow in Hyderabad is very luxurious and has a soothing effect on your mind. The use of light colours enhances its bright and airy feel, while elegant furniture and a gorgeous partition in the common area lend comfort and personality. From stylish lighting to tasteful decor, this residence wows at every turn. The common area boasts of multiple seating spaces, each with an individual style and appeal. Since the bungalow is inhabited by many people host friends and relatives, the availability of various living spaces is a huge plus. To know more about this fabulous project by the interior designers and decorators at Regalias India, read on.
The shine of white Italian marble on the floor welcomes us as we venture inside the bungalow. And you can see how the living and dining areas are seamlessly integrated yet demarcated for an open and magnificent vibe. Stylish lights, premium quality materials and a sober colour palette make for a very impressive statement.
This classic style living room wows with a pair of elegant chairs, a cosy sofa with printed cushions, a neat coffee table and a grand chandelier. The stylish and dark metal partition lends contrast and personality to the space, besides keeping another seating area separate from this one. From here, you can also admire the super fashionable staircase with its metal balustrade.
The entertainment unit in this living space is modern, sleek and perfect for storing TV accessories as well as displaying collectibles. The grey feature wall is also a nice touch.
From this vantage point, you can appreciate the ultramodern and innovative look of the metal partition that extends on another side to demarcate different living areas easily. In the far corner, a lavish and white seating nook beckons.
On the other side of the metal partition is a soft beige seating arrangement with classic chairs, a chaise lounge and a striking glass coffee table. Mellow lighting makes for a cosy and romantic mood here, ideal for chats and relaxation.
Luxurious white sofas with floral printed cushions make this nook very inviting and charming. The rug is a trendy touch, while the paintings add colour to the space.
From the corner where the white sofas are, you can see how the interior has been planned innovatively to accommodate multiple living areas and a dining space at the far end. The way the metal partition works also becomes clear. And you can also make out that the beige seating space on this side of the partition is a double-heighted affair.
Brown and white make this modern dining space very classic and cosy. The sleek and glossy crockery cabinet is ideal for storing everything, while the dining furniture is comfy yet fashionable. Simple vases on the wooden table and a mirrored panel on the ceiling complete the look here.
Soft whites and creams dominate this bedroom for a soothing and relaxed vibe. Plush bed linen, gentle lighting and snazzy artworks make this space ideal for resting, romancing and dreaming.
