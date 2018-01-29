21 small gardens you can create easily at home

If you have a small piece of idle land right outside your house or near your garage or maybe in your courtyard, then it is a great idea to transform it into a garden! Just a little bit of creativity is all that you need if you want to add some lively greens or colourful flowers to even a tiny plot. This garden can be ideal for lazing around with a book or a cup of tea in no time. So, check out these inspiring small garden ideas before you start on your own project.
Clay bricks have been positioned artistically to create a charming pathway in this garden, while vibrant blossoms and a couple of earthen jugs add personality to the space.
In this garden, note how wooden rectangular boxes have been placed on a bed of gravel and lined with lush and easy-to-maintain greens for a lively yet minimal look. Credit goes to the architects at Arqca.
This eclectic style garden combines plants of different textures, sizes and colours with white river stones for a creative look and it can be admired from the living room window.
A stylish vertical garden like this one here can not only add pizzazz to your fence, but also conceal ACs, water heaters and other installations.
Make the access to your home beautiful with a symmetrical garden like this, with its verdant palms, pretty bushes and colourful flowers.
If you want something low maintenance, this pretty garden with a gravel bed and dry-season shrubs can do the trick.
This neat border of white pebbles, pretty lilies and red flowers add tons of life to the garage.
Neat concrete planks on the grass bed, some pebbles, and earthen planters with lilies against a brick wall make this garden exclusive.
This rustic garden is a mix of recycled wooden fencing, an iron structure and small shrubs, flowers, and sweet-smelling herbs.
The light green wall in this garden heightens the liveliness of the vegetation, though pink, brown and yellow leaves offer ample contrast.
You can grow parsley, basil, mint, and coriander in stylish planters to create a lovely herb garden.
Plant flowers of the same type but different colours in an arrangement like this to make your garden lively and beautiful.
Rose bushes, lavender, rosewood and laurel are plants that need little care or shade but can be grown in planters on gravel land to create a resting spot.
Grow flowers of different shades like yellow, red, pink, peach, purple and white to make your garden or yard vibrant and dynamic.
Combine stone elements with recycled wood and concrete vases to create a rustic and unusual terrace and deck with dwarf palms or ferns.
Try using customised wooden divisions or long planters with shrubs or lilies in them to demarcate different spaces in your yard.
A mosaic perimeter garden with lush and big-leafed bushes, a stylish bamboo frame flanked by wall vases in wood, and dense ferns hanging against a wall made of bamboo make this spot stunning!
Gentle lighting, a used wooden door on the wall acting as support for pots, a couple of tall yellow planters and spherical white orbs for lamps make this space very attractive. The vintage style bench and the wooden steps on the ground add to the appeal.
Pretty flower pots up against the wall, some on the floor and a few on the desk at the far end make this garden a very complete one.
With rectangular planters making a division between the floor and the windows and large pots in the corners, this indoor garden looks cosy and refreshing.
Succulents not only look beautiful, but feel velvety and are easy to maintain too. Pair them with pink or yellow flowers for an exciting look.
