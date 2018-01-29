21 small gardens you can create easily at home

If you have a small piece of idle land right outside your house or near your garage or maybe in your courtyard, then it is a great idea to transform it into a garden! Just a little bit of creativity is all that you need if you want to add some lively greens or colourful flowers to even a tiny plot. This garden can be ideal for lazing around with a book or a cup of tea in no time. So, check out these inspiring small garden ideas before you start on your own project.