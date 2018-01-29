Your browser is out-of-date.

21 small gardens you can create easily at home

Justwords Justwords
Remodelación [RM-09], [GM+] Arquitectos [GM+] Arquitectos Rustic style garden Bricks Multicolored
If you have a small piece of idle land right outside your house or near your garage or maybe in your courtyard, then it is a great idea to transform it into a garden! Just a little bit of creativity is all that you need if you want to add some lively greens or colourful flowers to even a tiny plot. This garden can be ideal for lazing around with a book or a cup of tea in no time. So, check out these inspiring small garden ideas before you start on your own project.

1. Charming pathway

Remodelación [RM-09], [GM+] Arquitectos [GM+] Arquitectos Rustic style garden Bricks Multicolored
[GM+] Arquitectos

[GM+] Arquitectos
[GM+] Arquitectos
[GM+] Arquitectos

Clay bricks have been positioned artistically to create a charming pathway in this garden, while vibrant blossoms and a couple of earthen jugs add personality to the space.

2. Corner elegance

DISEÑO DE JARDÍN VELAZQUEZ, Arqca Arqca Minimalist style garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

In this garden, note how wooden rectangular boxes have been placed on a bed of gravel and lined with lush and easy-to-maintain greens for a lively yet minimal look. Credit goes to the architects at Arqca.

3. A slice of paradise

paisajismo . muros verdes jardines. , 3HOUS 3HOUS Modern garden Green
3HOUS

3HOUS
3HOUS
3HOUS

This eclectic style garden combines plants of different textures, sizes and colours with white river stones for a creative look and it can be admired from the living room window.

4. Beautifying the fence

Residencial, InGarden InGarden Minimalist style garden
InGarden

InGarden
InGarden
InGarden

A stylish vertical garden like this one here can not only add pizzazz to your fence, but also conceal ACs, water heaters and other installations.

5. Gorgeous way to your home

CASA AA-14, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Make the access to your home beautiful with a symmetrical garden like this, with its verdant palms, pretty bushes and colourful flowers.

6. A garden for the busy

DISEÑOS DE JARDINES, VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE Modern garden
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

If you want something low maintenance, this pretty garden with a gravel bed and dry-season shrubs can do the trick.


7. Garage garden

PUNTA NORTE, H+R ARQUITECTOS H+R ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
H+R ARQUITECTOS

H+R ARQUITECTOS
H+R ARQUITECTOS
H+R ARQUITECTOS

This neat border of white pebbles, pretty lilies and red flowers add tons of life to the garage.

8. Beautifully planned space

Área Exterior SFM, S2 Arquitectos S2 Arquitectos Modern garden
S2 Arquitectos

S2 Arquitectos
S2 Arquitectos
S2 Arquitectos

Neat concrete planks on the grass bed, some pebbles, and earthen planters with lilies against a brick wall make this garden exclusive.

9. Rustic and warm

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Rustic style garden
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

This rustic garden is a mix of recycled wooden fencing, an iron structure and small shrubs, flowers, and sweet-smelling herbs.

10. Green wall as background

CASA AA-14, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

The light green wall in this garden heightens the liveliness of the vegetation, though pink, brown and yellow leaves offer ample contrast.

11. Vibrant herb garden

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style garden
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

You can grow parsley, basil, mint, and coriander in stylish planters to create a lovely herb garden.

12. Flowers and more flowers

Jardin MirFar, Axonometrico Axonometrico Modern garden
Axonometrico

Axonometrico
Axonometrico
Axonometrico

Plant flowers of the same type but different colours in an arrangement like this to make your garden lively and beautiful.

13. Relaxing spot

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rose bushes, lavender, rosewood and laurel are plants that need little care or shade but can be grown in planters on gravel land to create a resting spot.

14. Colour burst

Casa VR-3M, SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo Modern garden
SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo

SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo
SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo
SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo

Grow flowers of different shades like yellow, red, pink, peach, purple and white to make your garden or yard vibrant and dynamic.

15. Unique and rustic

homify Mediterranean style garden Stone
homify

homify
homify
homify

Combine stone elements with recycled wood and concrete vases to create a rustic and unusual terrace and deck with dwarf palms or ferns.

16. Neat divisions

homify Modern garden Tiles Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

Try using customised wooden divisions or long planters with shrubs or lilies in them to demarcate different spaces in your yard.

17. Stunning garden porch design

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

A mosaic perimeter garden with lush and big-leafed bushes, a stylish bamboo frame flanked by wall vases in wood, and dense ferns hanging against a wall made of bamboo make this spot stunning! 

18. Mysterious and seductive

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Gentle lighting, a used wooden door on the wall acting as support for pots, a couple of tall yellow planters and spherical white orbs for lamps make this space very attractive. The vintage style bench and the wooden steps on the ground add to the appeal.

19. Green all around!

Residência Paineiras, Ambiento Arquitetura Ambiento Arquitetura Rustic style conservatory Wood Wood effect
Ambiento Arquitetura

Ambiento Arquitetura
Ambiento Arquitetura
Ambiento Arquitetura

Pretty flower pots up against the wall, some on the floor and a few on the desk at the far end make this garden a very complete one.

20. Cosy indoor garden

La casa del sasso, ArchitetturaTerapia® ArchitetturaTerapia® Country style conservatory Wood
ArchitetturaTerapia®

ArchitetturaTerapia®
ArchitetturaTerapia®
ArchitetturaTerapia®

With rectangular planters making a division between the floor and the windows and large pots in the corners, this indoor garden looks cosy and refreshing.

21. Play around with succulents

Jardins Permanentes, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Country style conservatory
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Succulents not only look beautiful, but feel velvety and are easy to maintain too. Pair them with pink or yellow flowers for an exciting look.    

Read another story - 14 Beautiful and budget friendly garden designs

A vibrant home full of creative touches in New Delhi


