A low budget home that will make you go wow!

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors
A couple of newly weds dreamed of the perfect home built on love and compassion. They went out there and made their dreams a reality with this low budget home. Let's unravel this home that didn't burn a hole through their pocket, but sure does look like it did! 

A white Facade

The facade is kept simple- a plain white frontier with wooden frames housing two doors. A set of plants by the side add a bit of color to this ensemble that make it stand out. 

From a different angle

From this angle we get a view of the sliding door incorporated at the facade of this lovely home. If simplicity ever really did stand out, here's the perfect example to vouch for that. 

Let's go inside, shall we?

The facade might mislead you into thinking that this house is rather small, but the interiors say differently! A high rise ceiling makes for the perception of larger spaces.  

High rise ceiling

A neat little trick depicted in this image is the mini garden nestled beneath the wooden log laden ceiling. This angle gives us a view of the hall and dining room combined in a single space with no clear cut demarcation of either. 

Matters of the bathroom

The bathroom is kept compact and neat, combining earthy natural tones with white. A rustic, brick textured wall is picked out to house this petite bathroom. 

A neat little corner

The home doesn't have clear cut spaces marking the end of a room and the start of the next. An open plan is underway which allows you to play with space in a manner you deem fit. The corner houses a getaway for you to relax and unwind in. 


Furniture

Smart furniture has been picked out which is not only beautiful but also completely functional in every aspect. The colors chosen are also in sync with the overall theme of the house. 

The kitchen

The kitchen is a single walled model that doesn't occupy too much space, but is still functional. A painting accompanies this kitchen which also has a brick walled texture. 

Excellent lighting

The skylight allows for ample light to enter into this neat little kitchen. Natural lighting in the kitchen adds a nice charm to the whole area. 

The dining area

The dining area has a stairway which leads to the upper floor. Simple white interiors have been picked out which are in sync with the rest of the home. 

The backyard

Let's end this wonderful tour with the backyard which is nestled away in nature. A picnic table allows for the best views while the hammock promises even better ones! 

