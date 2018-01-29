A low budget home that will make you go wow!

A couple of newly weds dreamed of the perfect home built on love and compassion. They went out there and made their dreams a reality with this low budget home. Let's unravel this home that didn't burn a hole through their pocket, but sure does look like it did!
The facade is kept simple- a plain white frontier with wooden frames housing two doors. A set of plants by the side add a bit of color to this ensemble that make it stand out.
From this angle we get a view of the sliding door incorporated at the facade of this lovely home. If simplicity ever really did stand out, here's the perfect example to vouch for that.
The facade might mislead you into thinking that this house is rather small, but the interiors say differently! A high rise ceiling makes for the perception of larger spaces.
A neat little trick depicted in this image is the mini garden nestled beneath the wooden log laden ceiling. This angle gives us a view of the hall and dining room combined in a single space with no clear cut demarcation of either.
The bathroom is kept compact and neat, combining earthy natural tones with white. A rustic, brick textured wall is picked out to house this petite bathroom.
Here's a bathroom to draw inspiration from.
The home doesn't have clear cut spaces marking the end of a room and the start of the next. An open plan is underway which allows you to play with space in a manner you deem fit. The corner houses a getaway for you to relax and unwind in.
Smart furniture has been picked out which is not only beautiful but also completely functional in every aspect. The colors chosen are also in sync with the overall theme of the house.
The kitchen is a single walled model that doesn't occupy too much space, but is still functional. A painting accompanies this kitchen which also has a brick walled texture.
The skylight allows for ample light to enter into this neat little kitchen. Natural lighting in the kitchen adds a nice charm to the whole area.
The dining area has a stairway which leads to the upper floor. Simple white interiors have been picked out which are in sync with the rest of the home.
Let's end this wonderful tour with the backyard which is nestled away in nature. A picnic table allows for the best views while the hammock promises even better ones!
