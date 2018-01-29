10 pictures of stylish room dividers for Indian homes

Though in modern homes, integrated space has become a norm, still we need to define the social area from the private space to protect our privacy. Usually it is the living space which has to be divided from the rest of the house. Being the front face of our house and the place where we entertain our guests, we have to be creative and innovative to make it look impressive and appealing. Today we have brought for you 10 stylish and creative ways to divide the room. Sometimes it is a wall and sometimes it is just symbolic, but every time these dividers add to the beauty and blends with the space to become a part of it. Have a look!
Big screen on the wall dividing the rooms will never raise the curiosity to know what’s behind the wall. It is a smart utilization of the space too where you don’t have to worry about decorating the divider. Beside your home theater will right be there to enjoy with family and friends.
The natural texture of stone wall will separate the room beautifully. Just play with light and shadow to leave a dramatic impact on the wall and in the environment all around.
Now this is the division with a purpose. Bright red semi-circular sofas not only divide the space stylishly, it is also adding a pop-up colour in predominantly neutral coloured room. The area is symbolically defined and the result is captivating!
Pull it to create a shiny wall for complete privacy or slide it open for the roomy feel. Sliding doors will give you the freedom to play with your mood and demand of the moment. Opaque or translucent glass will provide the shiny feel. But if you want to show your creativity, use the glass and paint your imagination.
Make the room divider attractive and modern. The wall full of graffiti will add drama into the room and fill it with youthful energy. Soon you will get accustomed to all the praises and applauds you will get for this innovative idea.
Hunting for space in your home to build a library for all the book-lovers in the family? Well… not anymore. Divide the social area of the home from the private space with a floor to ceiling book shelve. This is the treasure which you and your family would love to flaunt.
We Indians are more comfortable if our kitchen is hidden behind the walls. But then cut out from the family fun, cooking really becomes a chore. Replace the brick wall with collapsible wooden wall and enjoy the freedom.
Something to hide, something to show; this beautiful combination of open blocks and solid boxes in the middle to lower parts strategically obstructs and hides the direct view with élan. The combination of black and white is enhancing the elegance of this elegant living space.
The blind made of bamboo covers the large door dividing the living and dining space. Pull it open or shut it down as per your convenience, it is surely better than a solid wall. The natural charm of bamboo looks attractive and graceful. Here in this picture it blends with the décor of the room.
It might be just a symbolic division, a wall standing in the middle and open from three sides. But it is enough to create a room within a room for some privacy. The divider smartly divides the bedroom to make room for stylish dressing area for the lady.
